MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Students and staff all across MSAD 37 showed up to school wearing red. This was done as a sign of unity in support of Maine lobstermen and women. “This is a fishing community. I bet if you went in there and asked any one of those kids hey, do you know someone that fishes? I bet 90% of those kids in that school are going to say my dad fishes or my dad’s a stern man,” said fifth generation lobster fisherman Mack Kelley.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO