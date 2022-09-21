Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
NHC forecasts Tropical Storm Ian will hit Florida as Category 3 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian Friday night. This system is forecast to hit Florida as a Category 2 hurricane next week. As of 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Ian was moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was located 385 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 680 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman.
WESH
Dry weekend, tropical system heads for Florida
Watching for a few isolated showers this afternoon & evening as a weak front slides through Central Florida. Temps today reach the 90s, but briefly fall into the 80s tomorrow. Drier conditions stick around through the weekend. TROPICS:. Invest 98-L is now Tropical Depression Nine. This storm is expected to...
WESH
Depression expected to become Tropical Storm Ian, forecast to hit Florida
Tropical Depression Nine is still expected to become a tropical storm later today, but it will struggle to do so. Conditions this weekend look more favorable for development. This storm is expected to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph by Wednesday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty about where exactly this system will make landfall in Florida. Southwest Florida to Tampa Bay are all in play for landfall. Still thinking the impacts for Central Florida will be around Tuesday through Thursday. GFS and European models are still not in agreement with the speed of the storm. GFS has the storm lingering off of the coast through Friday. The European model kicks the storm out by Thursday. This is still a fluid situation as we still need to fine-tune the exact landfall and timing of the storm.
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New to Florida? 9 helpful tips to get you through a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, peaking in August through October, and Florida is a bull’s-eye for hurricanes. Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD. If you are new to the Sunshine State, here are...
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
Tropical Storm Ian forms over in the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean as of Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters are saying that Tropical Storm Ian could hit Cuba and South West Florida next week. Earlier on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency or 24 counties and recommended...
Hurricane supply kit: What to include
All eyes are on the tropical system in the Caribbean that's expected to head toward the Gulf and approach Florida next week as a hurricane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Tropical Depression 9: The latest maps, models and paths
Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Tropical Depression Nine. This system is forecast to hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.
floridainsider.com
Several Central Florida counties are handing out sandbags as Tropical Depression 9 nears
ORLANDO, Fl. – As Tropical Depression 9 gets closer and closer to Florida, models are projecting the wave will cross the Caribbean Sea and hit Florida as a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center described TD9 as “disheveled, however, warm water and weaker wind sheer should give the storm time to strengthen into a hurricane in the days ahead.
fox35orlando.com
Floridians stock up on water, supplies to prepare for Tropical Depression 9
ORLANDO, Fla. - As stores get ready to see a rush of people buying supplies, there's a rush of county workers preparing for possible flooding. Here in Orange County workers tested out 18 pumps including one at the Bonnie Brook station to make sure they’re ready for any possible flooding, as the storm approaches.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
WESH
Central Florida beaches preparing for rough surf due to Hurricane Fiona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A big and rough surf will be a concern along Central Florida beaches the next few days. The cause is Hurricane Fiona. Volusia County Beach Safety officials are warning swimmers to stay near open lifeguard towers. "That would scare me and I love the water....
fox13news.com
State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.
wtxl.com
State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida. According to the news release from the...
WESH
DeSantis declares State of Emergency for dozens of Florida counties
Fla. — Related Video Above:WESH 2 News and WESH 2 First Warning Weather teams track Tropical Storm Ian. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency in 24 Florida counties as the state braces for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon.
Sandbag operations get underway ahead of potential hurricane impacts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the state of Florida prepares for the potential impact of Tropical Depression Nine churning toward the Caribbean Friday evening, Tampa Bay area counties are making sandbags available to the community. Check out the list below of where and when you can find sandbags and...
thegabber.com
Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep
The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
Showers fade this evening, lovely weekend forecast
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We topped out at 93° today, with afternoon and evening storms cooling us down. The storms will fade around sunset and cooler, drier air sinks down through our area. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s for Saturday morning and it will be mostly dry through the entire day. […]
Comments / 0