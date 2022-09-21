Tropical Depression Nine is still expected to become a tropical storm later today, but it will struggle to do so. Conditions this weekend look more favorable for development. This storm is expected to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph by Wednesday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty about where exactly this system will make landfall in Florida. Southwest Florida to Tampa Bay are all in play for landfall. Still thinking the impacts for Central Florida will be around Tuesday through Thursday. GFS and European models are still not in agreement with the speed of the storm. GFS has the storm lingering off of the coast through Friday. The European model kicks the storm out by Thursday. This is still a fluid situation as we still need to fine-tune the exact landfall and timing of the storm.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO