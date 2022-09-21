ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

NHC forecasts Tropical Storm Ian will hit Florida as Category 3 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian Friday night. This system is forecast to hit Florida as a Category 2 hurricane next week. As of 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Ian was moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was located 385 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 680 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman.

WESH

Dry weekend, tropical system heads for Florida

Watching for a few isolated showers this afternoon & evening as a weak front slides through Central Florida. Temps today reach the 90s, but briefly fall into the 80s tomorrow. Drier conditions stick around through the weekend. TROPICS:. Invest 98-L is now Tropical Depression Nine. This storm is expected to...

WESH

Depression expected to become Tropical Storm Ian, forecast to hit Florida

Tropical Depression Nine is still expected to become a tropical storm later today, but it will struggle to do so. Conditions this weekend look more favorable for development. This storm is expected to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph by Wednesday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty about where exactly this system will make landfall in Florida. Southwest Florida to Tampa Bay are all in play for landfall. Still thinking the impacts for Central Florida will be around Tuesday through Thursday. GFS and European models are still not in agreement with the speed of the storm. GFS has the storm lingering off of the coast through Friday. The European model kicks the storm out by Thursday. This is still a fluid situation as we still need to fine-tune the exact landfall and timing of the storm.





Boston 25 News WFXT

Tropical Storm Ian forms over in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean as of Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters are saying that Tropical Storm Ian could hit Cuba and South West Florida next week. Earlier on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency or 24 counties and recommended...

WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.

positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...

fox13news.com

State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.

WESH

DeSantis declares State of Emergency for dozens of Florida counties

Fla. — Related Video Above:WESH 2 News and WESH 2 First Warning Weather teams track Tropical Storm Ian. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency in 24 Florida counties as the state braces for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon.

thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...

WFLA

Showers fade this evening, lovely weekend forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We topped out at 93° today, with afternoon and evening storms cooling us down. The storms will fade around sunset and cooler, drier air sinks down through our area. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s for Saturday morning and it will be mostly dry through the entire day. […]


