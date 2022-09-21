ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

wuga.org

Athens Today: Special election set for March

After sometimes-heated public comment, the Clarke County Board of Elections voted narrowly to hold a special election in ACC's District 2 in March, rather than on November 8. A proposal advanced by Mayor Kelly Girtz would reduce the number of commissioners necessary to conduct some business from 7 to 6. Some commissioners remain skeptical and say the move won't address a perceived absenteeism problem at executive sessions.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters for September 23, 2022

ACC Commissioners heard a presentation last week on where the East Side Public Library project is and where it's going. The panel looks ahead at items in front of the ACC Commission. UGA research reveals aging sewer lines and septic systems are major contributors to antibiotic resistance. Athens Area Diaper...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Commissioners Assess Missing Middle Housing

Athens-Clarke Commissioners approved a report on Tuesday that shows deficiencies in the type of housing available in the county. The Missing Middle Scan, prepared by Opticos, shows that Athens has over one dozen areas that could accommodate “missing middle” housing - like quadplexes, cottage courts, and small apartment buildings. Supporters say that developing these areas into multi-unit, walkable, live/work spaces would help alleviate the county’s housing shortage.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Unemployment Rate Rises in Athens

Employment is down in Athens and across Georgia, according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Labor. The labor force was down in most Georgia regions, except in coastal and northern regional counties. "As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: The Panel for 9/23/22

Our panel looks ahead at items in front of the Athens-Clarke County Commission at their meeting early next month, and takes the electorate's temperature on several key statewide races in November. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations,...
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores

During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
wuga.org

Black Faculty and Staff Organization Awards Scholarships at Luncheon

The University of Georgia’s Black Faculty and Staff Organization hosted its 20th Annual Founders’ Award Scholarship Luncheon Wednesday. Several students and professionals were awarded scholarships. Pastor Nawanna Lewis Miller was the guest speaker at the event. The author and UGA alumna attended the university some 52 years ago. She appreciated the diversity of the attendees and said the unity showcased at the event was overpowering.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Unemployment ticks up in Athens

Unemployment ticks up in Athens
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Salvation Army to temporarily cease operations

The Salvation Army, which has served Athens since 1916, will pause local operations starting on September 30. Sheldon Greenland, CEO of the local organization, says the shutdown will allow the nonprofit to recalibrate shelter services following a significant funding shortfall. If the organization is unable to come up with the money, Greenland says their shelter services could permanently change.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Math and Anxiety in Students

Imagine you’re back in your third-grade classroom. It’s your first day learning multiplication and division, and you have an easy time       learning it. Your teacher grades your paper, and you got the A that you deserved. She looks at you and tells you, “You are so smart!” What if that was the worst thing she could have told you?
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: East Side Library Explainer

One of the dozens of projects included in SPLOST 2020 is a new library for the East Side. ACC Commissioners heard a presentation on where the project is and where it's going at a meeting last week. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1,...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

The Grit to close in October

The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE

