wuga.org
Board of Elections sets March date for special election to replace Parker
Athens-Clarke County voters will head to the polls in March to decide who will fill the seat vacated by former District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker. After an at times contentious meeting, the board voted in a three to two decision at a special called meeting Tuesday evening. Both ACC Mayor...
wuga.org
Athens Today: Special election set for March
After sometimes-heated public comment, the Clarke County Board of Elections voted narrowly to hold a special election in ACC's District 2 in March, rather than on November 8. A proposal advanced by Mayor Kelly Girtz would reduce the number of commissioners necessary to conduct some business from 7 to 6. Some commissioners remain skeptical and say the move won't address a perceived absenteeism problem at executive sessions.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters for September 23, 2022
ACC Commissioners heard a presentation last week on where the East Side Public Library project is and where it's going. The panel looks ahead at items in front of the ACC Commission. UGA research reveals aging sewer lines and septic systems are major contributors to antibiotic resistance. Athens Area Diaper...
wuga.org
Commissioners Assess Missing Middle Housing
Athens-Clarke Commissioners approved a report on Tuesday that shows deficiencies in the type of housing available in the county. The Missing Middle Scan, prepared by Opticos, shows that Athens has over one dozen areas that could accommodate “missing middle” housing - like quadplexes, cottage courts, and small apartment buildings. Supporters say that developing these areas into multi-unit, walkable, live/work spaces would help alleviate the county’s housing shortage.
wuga.org
Unemployment Rate Rises in Athens
Employment is down in Athens and across Georgia, according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Labor. The labor force was down in most Georgia regions, except in coastal and northern regional counties. "As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: The Panel for 9/23/22
Our panel looks ahead at items in front of the Athens-Clarke County Commission at their meeting early next month, and takes the electorate's temperature on several key statewide races in November. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations,...
Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores
During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
wuga.org
Black Faculty and Staff Organization Awards Scholarships at Luncheon
The University of Georgia’s Black Faculty and Staff Organization hosted its 20th Annual Founders’ Award Scholarship Luncheon Wednesday. Several students and professionals were awarded scholarships. Pastor Nawanna Lewis Miller was the guest speaker at the event. The author and UGA alumna attended the university some 52 years ago. She appreciated the diversity of the attendees and said the unity showcased at the event was overpowering.
wuga.org
Unemployment ticks up in Athens
Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1, 2022.
wuga.org
Salvation Army to temporarily cease operations
The Salvation Army, which has served Athens since 1916, will pause local operations starting on September 30. Sheldon Greenland, CEO of the local organization, says the shutdown will allow the nonprofit to recalibrate shelter services following a significant funding shortfall. If the organization is unable to come up with the money, Greenland says their shelter services could permanently change.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Math and Anxiety in Students
Imagine you’re back in your third-grade classroom. It’s your first day learning multiplication and division, and you have an easy time learning it. Your teacher grades your paper, and you got the A that you deserved. She looks at you and tells you, “You are so smart!” What if that was the worst thing she could have told you?
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: East Side Library Explainer
One of the dozens of projects included in SPLOST 2020 is a new library for the East Side. ACC Commissioners heard a presentation on where the project is and where it's going at a meeting last week. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1,...
Red and Black
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home
An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
accesswdun.com
Lumpkin County woman arrested in drug investigation by Homeland Security
A Lumpkin County woman was arrested Thursday as part of an international drug investigation by Homeland Security. According to a press release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Lorraine Sharp, 57, was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home off White Oak Lane. The release said...
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
