If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bryan Shaw says this stretch run differs in style only: Guardians takeaways
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Stretch runs are nothing new for Bryan Shaw. Even ones that come out of nowhere. This year that makes him the exception rather than the rule on a Guardians team where most of the players are going through it for the first time. Shaw joined Cleveland in...
Cleveland Guardians magic number for Saturday, Sept. 24
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians’ magic number to clinch the American League Central Division and a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason fell to 3 after Detroit beat Chicago 5-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday and Cleveland finished off Texas, 6-3. The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, have officially been eliminated from postseason contention by virtue of their 4-2 loss to the LA Angels. The Twins trail Cleveland by 11 games with 11 to play, but the Guardians own the head-to-head tiebreaker after winning the season series, 13-6.
Inside story of how Cleveland Guardians built a winner with MLB’s youngest roster – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did the Guardians end up with an 83-67 record heading into the weekend and being on the verge of winning the Central Division?. The planning began after the 2021 season. The team finished 80-82. It was the first losing season since Terry Francona arrived in 2013. They had signed two veteran free agents – Cesar Hernandez and Eddie Rosario. Their combined contracts were worth $14 million.
Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers lineups for Sept. 23, 2022
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Here are the lineups for Friday night’s game between the Guardians and Rangers. Where: Globe Life Field, 8:05 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM and WMMS will carry the game. Teams: Guardians (82-67) vs. Rangers (65-84). Starting pitchers: RHP Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30) vs. RHP...
When can Guardians turn attention to potential AL wild-card matchup? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For all intents and purposes, the race for the American League Central Division crown is over. Dead. Finished. Cleveland’s three-game sweep of the White Sox took care of that. So, how soon can Terry Francona and his club turn their attention to a potential wild-card matchup against Seattle, Toronto or Tampa Bay?
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
Darreon Fair, second-half defense power No. 11 Cleveland Heights past Strongsville, 56-28
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The first half was a track meet. The second half was much more plodding, but in the end, it was another dominant victory for undefeated Cleveland Heights. With electric quarterback Darreon Fair dancing his way to 274 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries, the...
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
cleveland19.com
Lebron James and childhood friends open new clothing store in Akron
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron. The idea started back in childhood. A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.
CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Cleveland native Jayden Quaintance invited to USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darryn Peterson and Jayden Quaintance have a chance to take their Northeast Ohio basketball roots to an international level. Both received invitations Wednesday to the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp, which takes place Oct. 7-10 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Sixty-two of the nation’s top high school prospects will compete in the camp, which will be the first of its kind since 2019 because of COVID-19 protocols.
Is the Browns’ performance with Jacoby Brissett sustainable? Browns-Steelers Orange and Brown Talk recap
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Browns-Steelers postgame podcast No. 2. We gave you a quick podcast early Friday morning to recap the Browns’ 29-17 win over Pittsburgh, but now we’re back with an even deeper dive into how the Browns won and what it looks like moving forward for them.
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
‘That’s our dream drive’: A closer look at the Browns’ 11-play, 80-yard touchdown march against Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt recalled a moment in Thursday night’s game when he got tackled by a Steelers defender. “He’s like, ‘You guys be running that thing hard,’” Hunt said. “It wears them down and we can keep it up once we put consecutive plays back to back like that and just keep attacking them.”
Guitar prodigy leaves Browns fans ‘Thunderstruck’
One 12-year-old guitarist is leaving the fans at First Energy Stadium ‘Thunderstruck’ after his performance at the Steelers vs. Browns game.
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
Big-city vibes come to downtown Canton with high-end destination restaurant 'Mélange,' opening on Sept. 27
CANTON, Ohio — People craving big-city energy in downtown Canton will have another option to suit their tastes, starting next week!. Mélange is the latest new restaurant to come on the scene, promising classic fare alongside updated takes on old favorites. "Mélange is a French term which means...
Cleveland Scene honors 3News for 'Best Local News Station,' and other individual awards in 'Best of Cleveland 2022'
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 22, 2021. On Wednesday, Cleveland Scene released its annual "Best of Cleveland" awards. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
Week 6 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 6 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
No. 8 Riverside airs it out against Mayfield for 58-14 win
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Dave Bors did not know this was coming. The Riverside Beavers’ head coach knows he has a good team, but he did not expect a 58-14 lopsided victory over Mayfield on Friday night. “I did not expect this,” Bors told his team in the end zone...
