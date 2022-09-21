CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians’ magic number to clinch the American League Central Division and a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason fell to 3 after Detroit beat Chicago 5-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday and Cleveland finished off Texas, 6-3. The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, have officially been eliminated from postseason contention by virtue of their 4-2 loss to the LA Angels. The Twins trail Cleveland by 11 games with 11 to play, but the Guardians own the head-to-head tiebreaker after winning the season series, 13-6.

