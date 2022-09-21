ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians magic number for Saturday, Sept. 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians’ magic number to clinch the American League Central Division and a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason fell to 3 after Detroit beat Chicago 5-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday and Cleveland finished off Texas, 6-3. The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, have officially been eliminated from postseason contention by virtue of their 4-2 loss to the LA Angels. The Twins trail Cleveland by 11 games with 11 to play, but the Guardians own the head-to-head tiebreaker after winning the season series, 13-6.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Inside story of how Cleveland Guardians built a winner with MLB’s youngest roster – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did the Guardians end up with an 83-67 record heading into the weekend and being on the verge of winning the Central Division?. The planning began after the 2021 season. The team finished 80-82. It was the first losing season since Terry Francona arrived in 2013. They had signed two veteran free agents – Cesar Hernandez and Eddie Rosario. Their combined contracts were worth $14 million.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thome
Person
Roberto Alomar
Person
Tim Kurkjian
Person
Corbin Bernsen
Person
Rajai Davis
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Luis Tiant
cleveland19.com

Lebron James and childhood friends open new clothing store in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron. The idea started back in childhood. A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Cleveland native Jayden Quaintance invited to USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darryn Peterson and Jayden Quaintance have a chance to take their Northeast Ohio basketball roots to an international level. Both received invitations Wednesday to the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp, which takes place Oct. 7-10 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Sixty-two of the nation’s top high school prospects will compete in the camp, which will be the first of its kind since 2019 because of COVID-19 protocols.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Akron Rubberducks#Stove#Guardians#The White Sox#Espn
Cleveland.com

‘That’s our dream drive’: A closer look at the Browns’ 11-play, 80-yard touchdown march against Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt recalled a moment in Thursday night’s game when he got tackled by a Steelers defender. “He’s like, ‘You guys be running that thing hard,’” Hunt said. “It wears them down and we can keep it up once we put consecutive plays back to back like that and just keep attacking them.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
87K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy