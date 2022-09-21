Read full article on original website
Sheboygan County DPH is Encouraging Bivalent Boosters Against COVID This Fall
With the indoor season upon us, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to get boosted – again – for COVID-19. The DPH says that anyone 12 and older is now eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 boosters that are now being administered at local pharmacies, health centers and clinics.
Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality
The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
Catalytic Converters are Hot Commodity for Thieves in Sheboygan County
They’re the single most expensive part of a vehicle, and they’ve been the target of thieves in Sheboygan County throughout 2022. The item is the catalytic converter that’s under your car or truck, and it can be worth anywhere from $300 to $1,500 at a scrapyard due to the precious metals it contains.
Victor Pautz
Victor Pautz, age 98 of Sheboygan passed away peacefully Wednesday September 21,. 2022. He was born May 4, 1924, in Sheboygan to the late Raymond and Anna (Freuck) Pautz. Victor proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943 to. 1945 with tours of service in central...
COVID-19 Still Being Monitored – Pace Static
The COVID-19 Pandemic, perhaps awaiting a formal demotion of status sometime soon by many accounts, is still being monitored, especially as the indoor season so well-suited to the spread of airborne diseases such as COVID and influenza, descends upon us. Public health agencies locally, state, and nationwide, have been encouraging...
Salchert’s Meats Issues Recall
An area meat processor is issuing a voluntary Class-1 recall for a variety of its meat products. This includes products purchased on or before September 14th from Salchert’s Meats’ retail location in St. Cloud. Those products include vacuum-sealed frozen smoked chicken, dried beef and beef jerky. A Class-1...
Arlee Titel
Arlee Wayne Titel, 76, of Chilton, WI, slipped the surly bonds of earth and now dances the skies on. laughter- silvered wings to touch the face of God. He passed away on Saturday September 17th, 2022. He was born April 9, 1946, in Sheboygan, WI to the late Henry &...
SPD Service Window to be Temporarily Closed Thursday Afternoon
Those doing business with the Sheboygan Police Department will need to avoid the hours between 1 and 2:30 Thursday afternoon. That’s because of a staff meeting scheduled during that time. Regular day-to-day operations of the SPD won’t be affected, and any payments you need to make can be placed in the drop box of the headquarters on North 23rd Street. Normal operations should resume at 2:30 tomorrow.
Darlene Raml
Darlene A. (Brinkman) Raml, age 86, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Harvest Home in Howards Grove. She was born in Sheboygan on April 30, 1936, the daughter of the late Byron and Angeline Damrow LaPean. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School...
Special Session Called To Deal With Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WSAU) – Governor Tony Evers has called a special session to create a pathway to repeal Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban. The proposal would create a statewide binding referendum process through a constitutional amendment, allowing voters to file petitions with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to hold a vote on proposed state laws and constitutional amendments or to repeal current state laws.
Martha Bartel
Martha E. Bartel, 96, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 at Terrace Place where she had been residing. Born January 25, 1926 in Morrison, WI, Martha was a daughter of the late Edgar and Johanna Natzke Blauert. She attended Zion Lutheran School where she was taught by her father and attended DePere High School. On June 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Marlin O. “Mike” Bartel at Zion Lutheran Church in Morrison, They were married for 64 years before Mike preceded her in death on July 1, 2011.
Mother and Daughter Both to be LTC Nursing Grads
It took a twist of pandemic-related events to put the unusual results in play, but a Mother-Daughter pair will both earn their nursing degrees from Lakeshore Technical College. Alivia Muckerheide will receive her nursing degree in the December commencement while her mother, Jennie, will watch from the audience. In May,...
One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth
A 2-vehicle crash near Plymouth last night resulted in injuries to one person and alcohol was apparently involved. Few details were available as of early this morning, however the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to Highway 23 and County Highway “P” at about 8:30 Tuesday night. One of the drivers was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.
Jean Marie Marquardt
Jean Marie Marquardt, 76, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family. the daughter of Louis and Evelyn (Schneider) Florian. Jean attended St. Fidelis Catholic Grade. School in Spring Valley and graduated from Howards Grove High School with the Class of 1964. After graduating, she married and...
Carl Nelson
Carl G. Nelson, age 79, of Plymouth, was called to his eternal home on September 19, 2022. He was born in Sheboygan on June 28, 1943, a son of the late Gilbert and Pearl (Weavers) Nelson. Carl was married to Yvonne Wolf and blessed with three children: Kelly, Kim, and...
Week 6 High School Football Preview
Green Bay East (0-5, 0-3) @ Sheboygan North (2-3, 2-1); 9/23/22, 7:00 p.m. Game notes: Green Bay East has yet to score a single point this season and have given up an average of 52.8 points per game on defense. Sheboygan North produced their lowest point total of the season last week offensively, scoring just 7 points in the fourth quarter to avoid being shut-out in a loss to Notre Dame.
Karen Mahler
Karen Lynn Mahler, age 69 of Cleveland, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and. friend. She passed away in her home with family by her side shortly after midnight on September. 19, 2022. Karen was born October 1, 1952, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Herbert and. Nada...
