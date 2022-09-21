MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The lasting images of Joe Mazzulla as a basketball player at West Virginia University are blurred, rust-covered flashes of a dozen years ago. They are first of a left-handed point guard who couldn’t raise his left arm above his shoulder, something that would be considered a detriment in the game of basketball, especially on someone just 6-foot-2.

