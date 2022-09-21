Read full article on original website
Related
whbl.com
Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality
The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
whbl.com
Catalytic Converters are Hot Commodity for Thieves in Sheboygan County
They’re the single most expensive part of a vehicle, and they’ve been the target of thieves in Sheboygan County throughout 2022. The item is the catalytic converter that’s under your car or truck, and it can be worth anywhere from $300 to $1,500 at a scrapyard due to the precious metals it contains.
whbl.com
One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth
A 2-vehicle crash near Plymouth last night resulted in injuries to one person and alcohol was apparently involved. Few details were available as of early this morning, however the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to Highway 23 and County Highway “P” at about 8:30 Tuesday night. One of the drivers was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County DPH is Encouraging Bivalent Boosters Against COVID This Fall
With the indoor season upon us, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to get boosted – again – for COVID-19. The DPH says that anyone 12 and older is now eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 boosters that are now being administered at local pharmacies, health centers and clinics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Job Center to hold Open House
The Sheboygan County Job Center will be hosting an open house on Wednesday September 28 from 1-3 p.m. at their offices located at 3620 Wilgus Aveue. The open house will be for both prospective employees and employers, featuring a tour of the job center and a look at the resources available at the Department of Workforce Development.
whbl.com
Over a Half Million Dollars For EMS Providers Coming to County Agencies
More ARPA money is being sent to support 442 Emergency Medical Service providers in nearly every County in Wisconsin, including Sheboygan County. The money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act was directed by Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday in the form of Flex Grants to help fill the gap for those providers who were otherwise not eligible for an earlier Funding Assistance Program that was awarded in August. The grant was initially proposed to be funded for $12 million by the Governor in his State of the State address, but after over 400 applicants requested a total of $63 million, another $20 million was added to the pool, making nearly $32 million available.
whbl.com
August Unemployment Data for Sheboygan Metro Area is Released
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released local job figures on Wednesday, showing continued low unemployment rates in the Sheboygan Metro Area. Seasonally-adjusted figures indicate a gain of 100 jobs in the Sheboygan Area month-over-month, and since August of last year, 1,300 jobs were added to the local workforce. The...
whbl.com
Martha Bartel
Martha E. Bartel, 96, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 at Terrace Place where she had been residing. Born January 25, 1926 in Morrison, WI, Martha was a daughter of the late Edgar and Johanna Natzke Blauert. She attended Zion Lutheran School where she was taught by her father and attended DePere High School. On June 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Marlin O. “Mike” Bartel at Zion Lutheran Church in Morrison, They were married for 64 years before Mike preceded her in death on July 1, 2011.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whbl.com
DNR Wants Your Input on Kettle Moraine Forest Management Plan
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on its land management plans for three state-owned properties, including the Northern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. That State Forest occupies portions of Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Washington Counties and its stands of trees and undergrowth...
whbl.com
Dorothy Mohr
Dorothy Verhage Mohr was born April 20, 1920, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to. Jacob and Hattie Verhage. She graduated from Sheboygan High School in 1938, attended Mission House. College from 1938-1940, and Milwaukee State Teachers College from 1940-1942, graduating in 1942. She taught kindergarten for two years...
whbl.com
Arlee Titel
Arlee Wayne Titel, 76, of Chilton, WI, slipped the surly bonds of earth and now dances the skies on. laughter- silvered wings to touch the face of God. He passed away on Saturday September 17th, 2022. He was born April 9, 1946, in Sheboygan, WI to the late Henry &...
whbl.com
Perry Erickson
Perry D. Erickson, age 60, of Sheboygan WI, found peace September 19th at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short battle with cancer. Perry was born March 31, 1962, in Iron Mountain, MI to Caren and C. Thomas Erickson. Perry was united in marriage to Chris (Richer) Erickson on July 10, 1982. The couple recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. Chris has been by Perry’s side through thick and thin, and all throughout his recent struggles, when he needed her most. Together, Perry and Chris raised two loving children, Stacy and Brad. Perry was always ready with a word of advice or encouragement. He expected the best from them and for them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbl.com
Caroline Rodewald
Caroline S. (Lutze) Rodewald, 102, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A child of God, and daughter of George and. Antonia (Jost) Lutze, she was born August 1, 1920. Caroline was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter St. Paul Lutheran...
whbl.com
Mother and Daughter Both to be LTC Nursing Grads
It took a twist of pandemic-related events to put the unusual results in play, but a Mother-Daughter pair will both earn their nursing degrees from Lakeshore Technical College. Alivia Muckerheide will receive her nursing degree in the December commencement while her mother, Jennie, will watch from the audience. In May,...
whbl.com
Jean Marie Marquardt
Jean Marie Marquardt, 76, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family. the daughter of Louis and Evelyn (Schneider) Florian. Jean attended St. Fidelis Catholic Grade. School in Spring Valley and graduated from Howards Grove High School with the Class of 1964. After graduating, she married and...
whbl.com
Week 6 High School Football Preview
Green Bay East (0-5, 0-3) @ Sheboygan North (2-3, 2-1); 9/23/22, 7:00 p.m. Game notes: Green Bay East has yet to score a single point this season and have given up an average of 52.8 points per game on defense. Sheboygan North produced their lowest point total of the season last week offensively, scoring just 7 points in the fourth quarter to avoid being shut-out in a loss to Notre Dame.
whbl.com
Carl Nelson
Carl G. Nelson, age 79, of Plymouth, was called to his eternal home on September 19, 2022. He was born in Sheboygan on June 28, 1943, a son of the late Gilbert and Pearl (Weavers) Nelson. Carl was married to Yvonne Wolf and blessed with three children: Kelly, Kim, and...
whbl.com
Karen Mahler
Karen Lynn Mahler, age 69 of Cleveland, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and. friend. She passed away in her home with family by her side shortly after midnight on September. 19, 2022. Karen was born October 1, 1952, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Herbert and. Nada...
Comments / 0