D'iberville, MS

WLOX

Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Police chief, local business owner react to Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Chaos surrounded the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning after a shooting left one person dead. Authorities say Nicholaus Craig, 36, came from California and rented a room at the hotel because he was on his way to Mobile to celebrate his 36th birthday. At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect while sitting in his car in the casino parking lot. According to authorities, a car tag reader system pinged the suspect’s car traveling from Mobile and back.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
WLOX

Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A builder of roads, churches and, most importantly, a builder of men, family and friends. Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction, managed major construction projects across Mississippi, including the U.S. Highway 90 replacement bridge from Biloxi to Ocean Springs after Hurricane Katrina. Now,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
BATON ROUGE, LA

