LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it...
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in the Wednesday morning murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig. Craig was found dead by D’Iberville Police right after 2 a.m., when they responded to the parking lot of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort...
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
Police chief, local business owner react to Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Chaos surrounded the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning after a shooting left one person dead. Authorities say Nicholaus Craig, 36, came from California and rented a room at the hotel because he was on his way to Mobile to celebrate his 36th birthday. At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect while sitting in his car in the casino parking lot. According to authorities, a car tag reader system pinged the suspect’s car traveling from Mobile and back.
California man celebrating birthday found shot to death in Mississippi casino parking lot
A California man celebrating his birthday at a Mississippi casino was found shot to death in the casino parking lot. D’Iberville Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a dark blue Nissan Altima, two-door, older model, that they believe was involved in a shooting at the Scarlett Pearl Casino.
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday.
