D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Chaos surrounded the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning after a shooting left one person dead. Authorities say Nicholaus Craig, 36, came from California and rented a room at the hotel because he was on his way to Mobile to celebrate his 36th birthday. At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect while sitting in his car in the casino parking lot. According to authorities, a car tag reader system pinged the suspect’s car traveling from Mobile and back.

D'IBERVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO