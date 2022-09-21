ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE is Network of the Year

EE has been unveiled as the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Network of the Year, in association with Genuine Solutions. Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.
Aviation International News

Pilatus Acquiring U.S. Aircraft Sales/mx Firm Skytech

Swiss business aircraft manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft is further expanding its presence in the U.S. market by acquiring aircraft sales and maintenance provider Skytech. Founded in 1976, Skytech counts two East Coast bases—in Baltimore, Maryland, and Rock Hill, South Carolina—and has served as a Pilatus-authorized sales and service center since 1993.
TechCrunch

Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
Aviation International News

Aerocare Expands Capabilities after CAG Acquisition

Aerocare Aviation Services has completed modifications to its paint facility at Hawarden Chester Airport in Wales, following its acquisition by Complete Aircraft Group of Exeter, England. The modifications include widening the opening of the paint hangar's doors to 22 meters (72 feet), which enables the facility to accommodate the repainting of business jets as large as the Embraer Legacy 600 and Bombardier Challenger 850.
The Associated Press

Nucleai and Propath UK announce partnership for end-to-end AI-powered spatial analysis of a 30-plex immunofluorescence immuno-oncology panel

HEREFORD, United Kingdom & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Propath UK, Europe’s leading CRO for spatial biology, and Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology transforming precision medicine by unlocking spatial biology insights from pathology data, announce their collaboration to develop and validate a 30-plex immunofluorescence (IF) panel focused on protein targets relevant to immuno-oncology. For our pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, this groundbreaking panel, in conjunction with Nucleai’s validated AI assay, can be used to unlock insights from immunotherapy trials and inform the development of novel biomarkers and companion diagnostics (CDx). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005207/en/ Extract from a 10-plex immunofluorescence stain on human tonsil tissue, performed by Propath UK using the Lunaphore COMET. Blue – DNA (DAPI), Green - CD4, Orange – CD8, Teal – FoxP3, Red CD68, White – PD-1, Magenta - PanCK (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC

UK considering options after access to EU research scheme stalls

The government is "urgently" considering its next steps after its attempts to join a key EU research scheme once again stalled. The UK has been seeking to access Horizon Europe, the EU's €95.5bn (£81.2bn) scientific funding programme, since it left the EU. The government said the EU "continues...
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TechCrunch

Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance

The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
TechCrunch

In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism

In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
