Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously

Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVA_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE:. Syracuse’s defense bails...
SYRACUSE, NY
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Sports
jerryratcliffe.com

Nation’s No. 25 overall prospect Jackson has UVA in final seven, likes Bennett’s ability to get him to NBA

One of the nation’s top point guards for the recruiting class of 2023 said today that Virginia is in his top seven as basketball recruiting begins to heat up again. Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound 4-star, ranked the No. 25 overall player in the country for his class (according to On3 consensus), is also rated the No. 4 point guard in the nation for ‘23.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech face grudge matches

There is a grudge match aspect to the football games facing both Virginia and Virginia Tech this week. Attendees at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday got to hear former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster reflect on a 2003 game in Morgantown, W.Va., where then-No. 3 Tech lost to the Mountaineers 28-7.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Syracuse.com

Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and spread for Friday, 9/23

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse grabbed a thrilling 32-29 last-minute win over Purdue in NCAAF Week 3 and the Orange are now 3-0. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -1.5 and will go for their third straight win after they cashed Syracuse -22.5 against UCONN in Week 2. Let’s dive into our Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and break down the spread for Friday’s contest with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

How to watch Appalachian State vs. James Madison: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: James Madison 2-0; Appalachian State 2-1 The James Madison Dukes watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. James Madison and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Dukes, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
BOONE, NC
royalexaminer.com

Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents

HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
C-Ville Weekly

Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
