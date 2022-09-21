ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County high school sports Top Performers for Sept. 19-24

By Josh Reilly, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

Top Performers from Erie County high school sports is updated daily at GoErie.com/sports and usually published on Mondays. Athletes of the Week voting will open at 5 p.m. Monday and close at 5 p.m. Wednesday at GoErie.com.

Girls soccer

Leya Bretz, Harbor Creek: Recorded three goals in a 5-0 Huskies win over North East.

Mackenzie Prather and Olivia Dixon, Cathedral Prep: Scored one goal each as the Ramblers earned a 2-1 victory over Fairview.

Maggie Braymer and Isobel Yasenchack, Cambridge Springs: Tallied two goals and one assist apiece in a 7-1 win against Iroquois.

Grace Faulkner, Grace Emanuel and Claire Faulhaber, McDowell: Finished with two goals each as the Trojans rolled to a 12-0 win against Erie High.

Jenna Popowski and Ashley Froess, Fort LeBoeuf: Registered goals in the Bison's 2-1 overtime win versus General McLane. Froess had the OT winner.

Hannah Plunkard, Slippery Rock: Planted four goals in the Rockets' 6-1 win over Wilmington.

Alayna Ott, Conneaut: Had one goal and one assist as CASH defeated Franklin 4-0.

Eden Palkovic, Erie High: Scored two goals in an 8-0 win over Oil City.

Brooklyn Respecki, General McLane: Led the Lancers to a 6-1 victory against Fairview with three goals and two assists.

Marisa Schnars, Mercyhurst Prep: Scored three goals in the Lakers' 9-0 win over Iroquois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdF0c_0i49eIEY00

Boys soccer

Eric Gamboa, Mercyhurst Prep: Notched three goals in a 4-1 win against Girard.

Ahmed Agag, McDowell: Recorded two goals and two assists in a 6-1 triumph against Erie High.

Dakota Longo, Iroquois: Scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Eisenhower.

Girls volleyball

Erinlyn Swarm, Seneca: Totaled eight kills and nine digs as Seneca swept Iroquois 25-16, 25-7, 25-14.

Kayleigh Anderson, Fort LeBoeuf: Led the Bison to a five-set win over General McLane 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 16-14. She had 18 kills, five aces and four blocks. Smacked 12 kills in Fort LeBoeuf's 25-17, 25-14, 25-11 win against Fairview.

Cadence Jones, North East: Finished with 10 kills and six digs in the Grapepickers' 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 win against Mercyhurst Prep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhPHY_0i49eIEY00

Lilli Mook, General McLane: Led the Lancers with 13 kills, 11 digs and eight aces in their 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11 victory over Hickory.

Ava Guzowski, Seneca: Totaled 10 digs and six assists as the Bobcats swept Northwestern 25-19, 25-12, 25-7.

Boys golf

Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep: The junior was the top golfer at the two-day Midwest Prep Classic, leading an 80-player field with a 71-73-144. As a team, the Ramblers won the tournament with a two-day 310-317-627.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsDXq_0i49eIEY00

Owen Blum, Warren: Carded a 35 to lead the Dragons to a first-place finish in the final Region 6 mega-match of 2022. The match was trimmed to only nine holes due to inclement weather. As a team, Warren finished with 160 through nine, four strokes better than second-place Cathedral Prep (164).

Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock: Earned medalist honors at the final Region 2 mega-match of the season. Wolak carded a 75, three strokes better than the next golfer.

Ross Morrow, General McLane: Earned medalist honors with a 38 during a dual between the Lancers and Tigers. Fairview won the team match 166-180.

Girls golf

Elizabeth D'Andrea, Erie High: Led all golfers with a 37 in the last Region 3 mega-match of the season. The Royals placed second in Region 3 and qualified for the D-10 Class 3A championship for the first time in school history.

Anna Swan, North East: Fired a 37 for medalist honors at the final Region 2 mega-match of 2022.

Girls tennis

Vivian Liu, Fairview: Liu made quick work in her No. 1 singles victory during the Tigers' 5-0 win against Wilmington. Liu won her match 6-0, 6-0. Took a 6-1, 6-0, win at No. 1 singles in Fairview's 5-0 win over McDowell.

Anna Poranski, Cathedral Prep: Outlasted the top player for Nichols (N.Y.), Amelia Pericak, for a 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 victory. The Ramblers won 4-1.

Macy Matson, Grove City: Won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1 in a 4-1 win over Sharon.

Annie Prichard, Cathedral Prep: Played at No. 1 singles and took a 6-0, 6-1 victory in Cathedral Prep's 4-1 win against Mercyhurst Prep.

Girls cross country

Madison Chew, Iroquois: Led a 10-runner field at the Behrend High School Invitational, finishing in 21:41, more than one minute faster than the second-place runner. The Braves defeated a shorthanded Erie High team at the event.

Addison Pettis, Northwestern: Finished with the fastest time of 21:47 in the Wildcats' 27-30 victory over Fort LeBoeuf.

Boys cross country

Alex Thoma, Erie High: Finished the course in 18:19 as the top finisher in the Behrend High School Invitational. The Royals defeated Iroquois 24-31 in the race.

Ben Schrumpf, Fort LeBoeuf: Ran a winning time of 18:02 as the Bison recorded a perfect score in a 15-46 win against Northwestern.

Contact Josh Reilly at jreilly@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreilly.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County high school sports Top Performers for Sept. 19-24

