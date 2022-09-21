Read full article on original website
Is the slide on Polkadot an opportunity to buy?
Polkadot is currently trading at $6.34 with weekly losses topping 10%. The interconnectivity blockchain is facing pressure from the ongoing crypto sell-off. Technical charts show more weakness as the price retest support zone. Polkadot DOT/USD has hit the floor, currently trading at $6.34. The price represents a 10.85% loss in...
Best coins to buy in the dip
Cryptocurrencies have had a tough performance in 2022 as concerns about the tightening monetary conditions continued. In total, digital currencies have lost over $2 trillion in 2022 and most of them are trading at their lowest levels in years. So, here are some of the best coins to buy in the dip in 2022.
Bitcoin attempts recovery after rate hike scare. Should you buy it?
Bitcoin recovered 1.58% on Thursday after the rate-hike drop. Bitcoin remains vulnerable as long as macro-issues do not abate. $19,250 is a level to watch on Bitcoin as it recovers. Bitcoin BTC/USD is one of the highly watched cryptocurrencies during interest rate decisions. That’s because the cryptocurrency has exhibited correlations...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index (DXY) spikes
Bitcoin price came under intense pressure this week as the VIX and the US dollar index (DXY) surged. It moved below the important support level at $20,000 and is trading at $19,125. The BTC/USD and BTC/GBP have crashed by more than 50% this year. US dollar index surges. The BTC...
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
What crypto to buy now: 4 of the best coins to buy
Cryptocurrencies and other assets crashed in 2022 as concerns about interest rates rise. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates by 300 basis points and there is a likelihood that it will continue hiking in the coming months. Still, analysts believe that some coins will bounce back in the coming years. Here are some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now.
Cardano price prediction: is ADA a buy as Vasil upgrade starts?
Cardano price moved sideways on Friday as investors focused on major developments in its ecosystem. Ada was trading at $0.4572 on Friday, which was about 7.35% above the lowest level this week. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Vasil upgrade. Vasil upgrade starts. Cardano is an Ethereum-killer that aims to...
Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September
A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
Coinsquare acquires crypto trading platform CoinSmart
The acquisition will see Coinsquare have over $350 million assets under custody. Coinsquare, currently Canada’s oldest operating cryptocurrency exchange and one of the largest in the country, is making further expansion moves with a fresh acquisition. This is after the crypto exchange moved to acquire Canadian-headquartered digital assets trading...
Crypto exchange Bitso introduces crypto QR payment tool in Argentina
Latin American-based crypto exchange Bitso will soon launch a new QR code payment feature in its wallet app. Bitso, one of the leading crypto exchanges in Latin America, announced that it would soon launch a new QR code payment tool in its wallet app. The feature would allow shoppers in...
59% of staked ETH controlled by four providers
The good news for Ethereum investors is that the Merge came and went smoothly, without a hitch. Ethereum is now a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, meaning up to 99.95% lower energy consumption. But it’s not all fun and games. The problem of centralisation is one that is much discussed, but when you...
Chainlink price prediction ahead of the SmartCon Conference
Chainlink price has had a difficult performance in 2022 as the cryptocurrency industry has struggled. LINK has crashed by more than 50% this year as the total value secured (TVS) in its platform has fallen from over $60 billion to less than $35 billion. SmartCon Conference. September has been a...
