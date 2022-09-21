ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 27

Monique Burnett
2d ago

they just ruin it everything down here I'm so tired of this place straight down hell fast

Reply(3)
10
Frenchmen Residents
2d ago

Such a shame. This place is always good to go and get a tire plug after hours.

Reply
7
JuicyApple
2d ago

Can we go one week without gun violence and murder ??? This the fourth story in a row with violence ! What is wrong with this city ??? Why we can’t get it right ? What is wrong with these people with no regard for human life or their lively hood …smh

Reply
2
WDSU

19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Village de L'Est, New Orleans police say

A man died after being shot multiple times late Wednesday in the Village de L'Est area of the city, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:08 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive (map). The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman arrested, accused of throwing infant off bridge, police says

HOUMA, La. — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly throwing her baby off a bridge on Friday in Houma. The Houma Police Department said they received a call before 5 p.m. of a mother throwing a child off the Liberty Street Bridge and then going into the water afterward to get them out.
HOUMA, LA
irvineweekly.com

Police Recruits In This City Will No Longer Be Disqualified For Past Weed Use

New Orleans Police Department says that police recruits who have used marijuana within the past year are not automatically disqualified from becoming cops. This week, the New Orleans Police Department made a change in their policy as a way of attracting new police officers. While historically, NOPD recruits were disqualified if they admitted to using marijuana, on Monday, the department unanimously agreed to relax this policy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days

A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

