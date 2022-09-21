Read full article on original website
Monique Burnett
2d ago
they just ruin it everything down here I'm so tired of this place straight down hell fast
Frenchmen Residents
2d ago
Such a shame. This place is always good to go and get a tire plug after hours.
JuicyApple
2d ago
Can we go one week without gun violence and murder ??? This the fourth story in a row with violence ! What is wrong with this city ??? Why we can’t get it right ? What is wrong with these people with no regard for human life or their lively hood …smh
WDSU
19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
WDSU
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Village de L'Est, New Orleans police say
A man died after being shot multiple times late Wednesday in the Village de L'Est area of the city, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:08 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive (map). The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said Thursday.
Vigil held for slain 19-year-old in New Orleans East
Family and friends gathered in Joe Brown Park to honor the life of 19-year-old Paige Torregano.
Man steals car near Audubon Park, then crashes it into another vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — A 9mm handgun, a stolen car and a crash. Jaclyn Stubblefield’s world turned upside down in a matter of minutes Friday. An armed man stole her car right in front of her Walnut Street home, then crashed into one of her neighbors cars just up the street.
WDSU
3 people shot in Mid-City, investigation closes portions of Canal Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said three people were shot in Mid-City. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Canal Street near S. Galvez Street. Police said two men showed up at the hospital on their own, and a third...
WDSU
New Orleans teenager kidnapped when ride-share driver locked doors at drop off, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a teenager was kidnapped while using a ride-sharing service. The incident was reported in the 2800 block of General Degaulle Drive, according to police. Police confirmed that a 17-year-old used a ride-sharing service to take her from her...
WDSU
Woman arrested, accused of throwing infant off bridge, police says
HOUMA, La. — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly throwing her baby off a bridge on Friday in Houma. The Houma Police Department said they received a call before 5 p.m. of a mother throwing a child off the Liberty Street Bridge and then going into the water afterward to get them out.
Woman stabbed in New Orleans after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
WDSU
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
WDSU
Man arrived at hospital with a gunshot wound, police say he was shot in Lower 9th Ward on Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday night. According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Further investigation determined that the man was shot on the 600...
irvineweekly.com
Police Recruits In This City Will No Longer Be Disqualified For Past Weed Use
New Orleans Police Department says that police recruits who have used marijuana within the past year are not automatically disqualified from becoming cops. This week, the New Orleans Police Department made a change in their policy as a way of attracting new police officers. While historically, NOPD recruits were disqualified if they admitted to using marijuana, on Monday, the department unanimously agreed to relax this policy.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting on Peltier Drive
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive around 9:08 p.m. According to NOPD, the man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Late night shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward. According to the Public Information Officer a man arrived a hospital around 11pm with a gunshot wound.
fox8live.com
Crime victim furious after juvenile who robbed him walks free, says he had no idea about the trail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A crime victim says he is furious after finding out the juvenile who held him at gunpoint walked free. He says the DA’s office never notified him about the trial and that he never got a chance to testify. “Absolutely, I wanted to testify. This...
Mother arrested in Houma after child thrown from bridge
A Houma woman is charged with attempted first degree murder after Houma police say she threw her child off of the Liberty St. Bridge.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days
A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
WDSU
New Orleans councilman chokes back tears on radio announcing niece injured in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman said Wednesday that violent crime has hit too close to home after his niece was hurtin a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Thomas said his niece did not die in the shooting but is "fighting for her life." According to Oliver Thomas, his niece...
