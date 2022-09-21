Read full article on original website
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County motel voucher program
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
kusi.com
SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
San Diego Unified asks voters to approve $3.2 billion Measure U, its fourth school bond measure since 2008
The Nov. 8 ballot proposal would help to build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten and improve school security, officials say.
eastcountymagazine.org
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Labor Leader Quits Charity Over Affiliation With Ousted Lemmon
A year after Tom Lemmon was forced out of the San Diego Building and Construction Trades Council for receiving up to $200,000 in compensation he wasn’t entitled to, another union leader resigned his position with a charity group tied to the Building Trades because Lemmon was still involved with it.
San Diego Business Journal
Grant Creates Shared San Diego Housing Collaborative
A $200,000 grant from Funders Together to End Homelessness will establish The Shared San Diego Housing Collaborative, a joint venture by the nonprofits Townspeople and Adjoin aimed at matching homeless individuals and families with apartments they can share as roommates. “San Diego is unfortunately one of the most expensive housing...
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
Voiceof San Diego
The Plan to Save the Del Mar Train Tracks
A plan to move the train tracks that run along Del Mar’s bluffs into an underground tunnel is moving forward thanks to a $300 million state grant. That’s a starting point for a $3 billion project that’s a major piece of the region’s $160 billion long-term plan for the region, managed by the San Diego Association of Governments. The new tunnel would run 80 feet underground, and nearly a mile inland from their current, precarious location, but would take until at least 2035 to be completed.
eastcountymagazine.org
CRIMINALS AND FUGITIVES AMONG HOMELESS HOUSED THROUGH COUNTY’S MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM IN EL CAJON
sanelijolife.com
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
waternewsnetwork.com
Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — Another big retailer is closing its doors in San Diego, hitting customers and the nearby businesses it anchored pretty hard. Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s closing its Santee store. The anchor store had been at the Santee Trolley Square since the shopping center opened...
Jimmy John’s Expansion in San Diego Continues
Local Owner Signs 27-Unit Development Agreement to Grow Sandwich Chain Across the County
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
Voiceof San Diego
VOSD Podcast: It’s All Trash Politics
Bill Walton has stirred things up. As we reported last week, the NBA legend flooded San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s inbox with harsh messages on the state of homelessness. Within the emails, Walton says he was attacked, that unhoused folks have become more destructive and that Gloria should resign for his failure to curb the crisis.
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
New Mandate Could Further Stress San Diego’s Clogged Behavioral Health System
A shortage of long-term care options for behavioral health patients that has for years fueled a clogged care system became an even bigger problem during the pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis that limited healthcare access further exposed San Diego County’s deficit of psychiatric step-down care and housing that had already led to long waits in hospital beds and delays for others seeking hospital care.
Oceanside Fruit Farmer Neil Nagata Named County’s Farmer of the Year
Neil Nagata, a third-generation Oceanside farmer who is a leading advocate for both growers and farmworkers, was named the San Diego County Farm Bureau‘s 2021 Farmer of the Year. Nagata is president of Nagata Bros Farms, which grows strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherimoya, other fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables. He...
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
Ex-San Diego Democratic Chair alleges rape accusation disproven by recording
The plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Thursday contends he was raped by former Democratic Party leader Will Rodriguez-Kennedy in August of last year.
