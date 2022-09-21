Read full article on original website
Related
Where to Get a Late Night Meal in Johnson County [LIST]
A few weeks ago, we put together a list of restaurants in Cedar Rapids that serve food until midnight or later. Shortly after, someone asked about restaurants over in Johnson County. I jumped right on it!. With the help of Google and Facebook, I put together a list of restaurants...
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
KCJJ
Area transient accused of breaking into Iowa City home and taking ladies underwear
An area transient has been arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from an alleged incident where he broke into an Iowa City residence and stole women’s underwear. According to the criminal complaint, the Bowery Street residents set up a surveillance camera in the basement of the house, next to a washing machine and dryer. A little after 6am on September 7th , 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was observed entering the basement and looking around. The video shows him then noticing a laundry basket on top of the dryer, which he rummages through. Brooks reportedly removes several pairs of women’s underwear, smells them, and puts them in his pocket. The victims, who were home at the time, reported having three pairs of underwear and one t-shirt stolen.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
KCRG.com
Nordstrom to layoff 231 people at Cedar Rapids distribution center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nordstrom will lay off 231 people at its Cedar Rapids distribution center effective October 18. Earlier this week, Nordstrom confirmed the job cuts were coming, but the number of cuts and date those cuts go into effect have now been confirmed by a formal notice the company is required to file with the state for mass layoffs.
KCJJ
Fire above Chrome Horse in Cedar Rapids causes brief evacuation
A second floor light fixture fire caused the Chrome Horse Saloon in Cedar Rapids to evacuate for a brief time Thursday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, they were dispatched to the restaurant at around 9:40 pm due to a fire reported in a light fixture on the upper floor.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Transit will resume fare collections with updated fare pricing. Passengers may use a bus pass, participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket in order to use the public bus service. Full...
KCRG.com
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
Cedar Rapids Retail Warehouse to Cut Nearly Quarter of Workforce
According to Radio Iowa, Seattle-based Nordstrom opened its Cedar Rapids fulfillment center in 1997. As of October 18, 2022, it will cut 231 positions, laying off nearly a quarter of its local workforce of approximately 1,100 total employees at its 7700 18th St SW facility. Radio Iowa says the company has filed a layoff notice with the state of Iowa, and in a statement to KCRG, a spokesperson at Nordstrom said:
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
KCRG.com
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nordstrom Inc. adopted a “poison pill” this week, just a day after announcing more than 200 layoffs at a Cedar Rapids distribution center. The move allows existing shareholders the chance to buy more shares at a discount, which the company hopes will allow it to avoid any potential hostile takeovers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close
A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
IHSAA Investigating Player Actions in Iowa City High-West Des Moines Dowling Game [VIDEO]
The happenings surrounding another Iowa high school football game played last week are now under the microscope. This time, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) is taking a second look at what happened during the game itself. Let's begin with some background. Last year, Iowa City High beat West...
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
Comments / 0