2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Sun Valley Traffic Collision
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley.
Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to a traffic collision involving a Honda Civic and Chevrolet sedan around 10:49 p.m. on Lankershim Boulevard and Cohasset Street. The Honda Civic came to a stop on the sidewalk outside of Speakeasy Fitness with no damage to the building.
Two parties were transported by LAFD ambulance to a local hospital in unknown conditions. Originally, one person was reported ejected in the collision but a citizen at the scene stated there was no ejection.
LAPD officers blocked two northbound traffic lanes at Lankershim and Cohasset while they investigated the collision.
Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN
