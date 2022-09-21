2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Sun Valley Traffic Collision

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley.

Oscar Sol / KNN

Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to a traffic collision involving a Honda Civic and Chevrolet sedan around 10:49 p.m. on Lankershim Boulevard and Cohasset Street. The Honda Civic came to a stop on the sidewalk outside of Speakeasy Fitness with no damage to the building.

Two parties were transported by LAFD ambulance to a local hospital in unknown conditions. Originally, one person was reported ejected in the collision but a citizen at the scene stated there was no ejection.

LAPD officers blocked two northbound traffic lanes at Lankershim and Cohasset while they investigated the collision.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

