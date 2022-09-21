ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph gets the bright colour treatment

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 3 days ago

TAG Heuer has added a splash of colour to its popular Formula 1 collection with three stylish models in fresh, energetic colours.

What colours? We hear you ask. None other than green, yellow, and red, which, according to TAG Heuer, are evocative of a race track.

These statement quartz sports watches are really fun and capture the spirit of the first Formula 1 watches from the 1980s which were made from plastic and stood out with their cool colours and character.

On the newly launched colours, TAG Heuer has said, 'Green, yellow and red have been signature motorsport colours for decades, they carry on the legacy of the race car livery colours established in the Interwar era and which indicated the nation of origin of the car, its driver, or its team: British Racing Green, Or for yellow and gold, Rosso Corsa Italian red, and more.

'These traditional colours officially ruled the track until the 1970s, but they are still omnipresent today – flags, lights, track markings, team liveries... they make up the enduring palette of this thrilling sport.'

Check them out below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZIuM_0i49akbw00

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

On the more serious side, the 43mm case is in fine-brushed stainless steel with pushbuttons at 2 and 4 o’clock and a strong black PVD steel fixed tachymeter-scale bezel with positive numerals. The screw-down steel case back reveals a checkered flag motif.

The case house a luminous sunray brushed dial with three “azurage” chronograph sub-counters which add texture, depth, and light effects.

The angled date window is positioned at 4 o’clock and the contrasting hands and indexes are coated with white Super-LumiNova for excellent legibility at high speed.

Each watch comes on a textured rubber strap in a vivid hue which seamlessly matches the dial.

For legibility, each coloured watch features slightly different details, so for example, on the green edition, the indexes and hands are black with white Super-LumiNova, while the red edition features hands and indexes that are rhodium-plated.

Are these colourful chronographs up your street? The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronographs are available from September priced at £1,550.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple Watch Ultra review

The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright, large screen, a new customizable physical button for making running workouts easier to start or end, and a longer battery life. A clear attempt to take on the likes of Garmin and Polar, Apple has stuck a lot of useful tech and genuinely helpful features that will be of real use in an emergency - for the intermediate fitness enthusiast, or someone that can afford a slightly better Apple Watch, this is an easy buy. The battery life improvements are welcomed, but are nowhere near long enough to stop the 'range anxiety' of using an Apple Watch - the question of when to charge (made harder as the overnight health tracking gets better, so the nightstand is no longer an option) remains, and there's an odd lack of on-device mapping for when you're out on a hike or run. That aside, the Watch Ultra is arguably the best smartwatch around at the moment, fusing functionality, safety and second-screen smarts in a way that most Apple users will really enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronograph#Colours#Coloured#Tag Heuer#Quartz#British#Italian
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Ultra is impressive, but can't replace my dive watch just yet

Apple Watch Ultra is able to double as a dive computer, and while it is undeniably impressive, it won't -- and can't -- replace my dedicated dive computer just yet. The newly-introduced Apple Watch Ultra is packed full of impressive specs. It can operate at extreme temperatures, is made of lightweight yet durable titanium, and has the longest lasting battery life of any Apple Watch by far.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
DIY Photography

Loawa has released another macro lens – the 58mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO for mirrorless cameras

When it comes to macro lenses, the name that springs to mind most these days is Laowa, produced by Venus Optics. Now, they’ve added another new one to their lineup, the Laowa 58mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO designed specifically for mirrorless cameras. Like Laowa’s other lenses, it’s a manual focus lens, and this one comes in four full-frame flavours. Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Leica L mounts.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Don't Crack the Dynamic Island: The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

The iPhone 14 Pro Max lives up to its name. It has all of the features of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the new Dynamic Island interface, but with a larger 6.7-inch screen. Wheher it's bumping around your pocket or purse, or in danger of slipping from your hand, you're going to need a case.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

LILYGO Watch-Keyboard-C3 V1.0 Turns Smartwatch Into a Mini Desktop Computer

Although not as innovative as this algae-powered computer, the LILYGO Watch-Keyboard-C3 V1.0 does turn the TTGO T-Watch ESP32 programmable smartwatch into a miniature desktop computer of sorts with a 1.54-inch touchscreen display. In other words, this accessory is not compatible with the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, just the TTGO T-Watch smartwatch series powered by the Espressif ESP32-D0WDQ6 chip with a dual-core 240MHz Tensilica Xtensa LX6 microcontroller.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Amazon’s $60 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $59.99.  The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price.  Buy: Fire 7...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

If Sonos made a turntable, it would look like this

What if Sonos made a turntable? It didn’t. But if Sonos were to build a vinyl-playing platter, it would surely look a lot like the Victrola Stream Carbon. The aesthetic nod to the wireless audio company is no accident. Victrola developed the new turntable in close consultation with Sonos to earn the company’s certification as a device that works with the Sonos wireless audio system.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Logitech’s G Fits can mold their ear tips to deliver made-for-you sound

Logitech thinks that console and PC gamers, not just audiophiles, might appreciate having custom-molded ear tips for enhanced bass and sound quality. The $229.99 G Fits, releasing in October, borrow the same party trick from the 2020 UE Fits: a one-time, 60-second setup that uses LEDs to heat and morph the ear tips to the shape of your inner ear.
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

458
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy