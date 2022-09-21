TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph gets the bright colour treatment

TAG Heuer has added a splash of colour to its popular Formula 1 collection with three stylish models in fresh, energetic colours.

What colours? We hear you ask. None other than green, yellow, and red, which, according to TAG Heuer, are evocative of a race track.

These statement quartz sports watches are really fun and capture the spirit of the first Formula 1 watches from the 1980s which were made from plastic and stood out with their cool colours and character.

On the newly launched colours, TAG Heuer has said, 'Green, yellow and red have been signature motorsport colours for decades, they carry on the legacy of the race car livery colours established in the Interwar era and which indicated the nation of origin of the car, its driver, or its team: British Racing Green, Or for yellow and gold, Rosso Corsa Italian red, and more.

'These traditional colours officially ruled the track until the 1970s, but they are still omnipresent today – flags, lights, track markings, team liveries... they make up the enduring palette of this thrilling sport.'

Check them out below:

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

On the more serious side, the 43mm case is in fine-brushed stainless steel with pushbuttons at 2 and 4 o’clock and a strong black PVD steel fixed tachymeter-scale bezel with positive numerals. The screw-down steel case back reveals a checkered flag motif.

The case house a luminous sunray brushed dial with three “azurage” chronograph sub-counters which add texture, depth, and light effects.

The angled date window is positioned at 4 o’clock and the contrasting hands and indexes are coated with white Super-LumiNova for excellent legibility at high speed.

Each watch comes on a textured rubber strap in a vivid hue which seamlessly matches the dial.

For legibility, each coloured watch features slightly different details, so for example, on the green edition, the indexes and hands are black with white Super-LumiNova, while the red edition features hands and indexes that are rhodium-plated.

Are these colourful chronographs up your street? The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronographs are available from September priced at £1,550.