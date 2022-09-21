Read full article on original website
Atlanta high school football captain dies shortly after throwing touchdown at senior-night game
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta high school senior died Wednesday, moments after throwing a touchdown at his school’s senior-night football game, according to his family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Eitan Force was an honors student at Weber High School, where he was...
Georgia Tech fan, 11, injured in hit-and-run outside stadium after Clemson game
Police are searching for the driver of a black Cadillac sedan who was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an 11-year-old boy outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the Clemson-Georgia Tech game Monday night.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Gunner Stockton giving Georgia defense fits in scout team role
Remember back in 2017 when Georgia defenders raved about the scout team quarterback picking apart the defense in its preparation for the Rose Bowl? Yeah, that was now starter Stetson Bennett who has been among the more impressive players in the country to start the 2022 College Football season. And based on recent comments, it would appear that Georgia’s 2022 defense, one that leads the country in points allowed through three games, is getting the a similar treatment from freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton.
3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week 3
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
SBLive Georgia Football Power 25: Week 5
1. Buford (4-0) Last Week: 1 The Wolves moved to 4-0 after taking down Carver (Atlanta). After an evenly matched first half, Buford took off in the second and scored 29 unanswered points. 2. Grayson (4-0) Last Week: 2 Grayson had a bye week. 3. Langston Hughes (4-0) Last Week: 3 Langston Hughes ...
