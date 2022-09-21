ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunner Stockton giving Georgia defense fits in scout team role

Remember back in 2017 when Georgia defenders raved about the scout team quarterback picking apart the defense in its preparation for the Rose Bowl? Yeah, that was now starter Stetson Bennett who has been among the more impressive players in the country to start the 2022 College Football season. And based on recent comments, it would appear that Georgia’s 2022 defense, one that leads the country in points allowed through three games, is getting the a similar treatment from freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton.
3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week 3

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
SBLive Georgia Football Power 25: Week 5

1. Buford (4-0) Last Week: 1 The Wolves moved to 4-0 after taking down Carver (Atlanta). After an evenly matched first half, Buford took off in the second and scored 29 unanswered points. 2. Grayson (4-0) Last Week: 2 Grayson had a bye week. 3. Langston Hughes (4-0) Last Week: 3 Langston Hughes ...
