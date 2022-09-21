Read full article on original website
City leaders working to promote, boost local diversely-owned businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — If you want the inside scoop on LiftOff Creamery, just take a look around. “LiftOff Creamery is an aviation-themed ice cream shop,” said Owner and Founder Ryan Lynch, “Why is that? It’s because of my background and my profession as a commercial airline pilot that I’m still currently in.”
Statehouse committee studies bail disparities
INDIANAPOLIS — Tanisha King told state lawmakers that when her son was murdered by a teenager in Evansville last spring, she was dumfounded to learn that the suspect was out on bond on a previous gun charge. ”It set a fire underneath me because the boy was 15,” she...
Indianapolis strikes deal to begin Towne & Terrace turnaround
INDIANAPOLIS — There may be no more troubled stretch of pavement in Indianapolis than the streets of the Towne & Terrace community on the northeast side. The scene of multiple murders, the killing of an armed woman by a security guard two years ago and the general dilapidated condition of several of the townhomes make Towne & Terrace a challenge to the owners, residents, health officials and police officers who are in and out of the neighborhood near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are calling an “armed staff response team.”
IU community mourns student killed in hit-and-run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Thursday, candles held during a vigil for Nate Stratton burned almost as bright as his smile. “Nate was in a really happy place here at IU,” said his dad, Brad Stratton. After the COVID-19 pandemic made for a rough start to his son’s college...
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out!. You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in Yelp’s 100 Best Taco Shops in the United States.
3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
1 critically wounded on Washington St.
INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in...
Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested
A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Monday: How to find out if your data is on the dark …. Former Baltimore Colts player paying special visit …. Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing...
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
Railroad crossing closures cause headaches for Muncie drivers, first responders
MUNCIE, Ind. — Since early last week, residents, officials and commuters traveling in Muncie have been forced to find new routes amid railroad crossing closures across the city. “Infrastructure work is going to inconvenience people anyway. It’s always wonderful in the end when it’s finished and they leave, but...
Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive.
FOUND: Silver Alert issued for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday morning. The Plainfield Police Department said Marcus Evans was last seen around 12:26 a.m. Friday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He has a cognitive disorder and requires care. He is a project life saver participant that has taken off his wristband.
Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business
Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. https://cbs4indy.com/news/vehicles-on-fire-at-lebanon-towing-business/
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
Indiana Supreme Court to consider appeal for Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has decided to consider the appeal of an Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age, and strangulation in connection to the 2019 death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack.
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly...
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential area near S. Sherman Drive and Southeastern Avenue.
High School Football: September 23
INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures greet fans for week six of the high school football season. Two of the top small school programs in the area meet as the top ranked team in class 1A, Lutheran (5-0) visits the second ranked team in 2A, Scecina (5-0). The Saints are aiming for their second straight state title, while the Crusaders are looking for their first championship in more than 30 years.
Court docs: Plainfield gunman made racist remark before opening fire on Hispanic men outside hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, Alfredo Garcia, and two others were sitting outside White House Suites enjoying the September night with music playing and drinks in their hands when a black car pulled up and a man later identified as Dalonny Rodgers stepped out of the vehicle.
