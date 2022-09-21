Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
Digital Trends
The best mini-LED laptops you can buy in 2022
The first mini-LED laptop launched just two years ago, and while it is pretty early, the panel tech has started gaining some momentum. Giving tough competition to OLED in terms of brightness, durability, and HDR performance, mini-LED panels have made their way to the latest Apple MacBooks, iPads, and some high-end laptops targeted at creators. In fact, we are also seeing some gaming laptops in the mix.
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time
Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
Digital Trends
How Nvidia’s DLSS 3 works (and why AMD FSR can’t catch up for now)
Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards are arriving in a few short weeks, but among all the hardware improvements lies what could be Nvidia’s golden egg: DLSS 3. It’s much more than just an update to Nvidia’s popular DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) feature, and it could end up defining Nvidia’s next generation much more than the graphics cards themselves.
Best Gaming PCs of 2022
We test prebuilt gaming PCs with our typical gauntlet of real-world and synthetic benchmarks to measure overall system performance.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Release date, price, and specs
The slightly more affordable Ada Lovelace GPUs are set to arrive in November. Built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture and using TSMC's N4 process. No Founders Edition of the GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) Now that the dust is starting to settle after Nvidia's GTC 2022 keynote, it's time to take...
Gorgeous RTX 4090 models are popping up - but I’m worried about the Pink Tax
The Lovelace GPU series is finally here! Nvidia has finally shown us the goods, revealing the RTX 4090 and two versions of the RTX 4080 at this year’s GTC event, and now we’re getting a taste of all the variants offered by third-party GPU makers such as MSI, Asus, Zotac, and many more.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s DLSS 3 could make the monstrous RTX 4090 a little less power hungry
Nvidia’s upcoming flagship, the RTX 4090, was tested in Cyberpunk 2077. It did a great job, but the results were far better with DLSS 3 enabled. The card managed to surprise us in two ways. One, the maximum clock was higher than expected, and two, DLSS 3 actually managed to lower the card’s power draw by a considerable amount.
Digital Trends
Why gamers should avoid the Windows 11 2022 update
When you update Windows, there’s always a chance something will happen to throw a wrench in the works. This time, though, it seems like the Windows 11 22H2 update is causing major issues for gamers equipped with Nvidia graphics cards. According to numerous posts across social media, Reddit, and...
Digital Trends
Nvidia CEO’s response to the EVGA controversy may surprise you
Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, spoke about the recent controversy regarding Nvidia and EVGA. As a reminder, EVGA has made a grand exit from the GPU market, citing Nvidia’s treatment of it as the reason. According to Huang, the situation was much less dire than it initially seemed,...
Digital Trends
This MSI gaming laptop has a $450 price cut at GameStop today
MSI has been a bit of a juggernaut recently when it comes to its products; whether it’s motherboards, graphics cards, or computers, MSI has a little something for everybody, and if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the MSI Alpha 17 is a great option. While gaming laptops can be expensive, especially when they’re 17 inches, this deal from GameStop brings it down to a very reasonable $840, down from $1,299 and a $459 discount.
TechRadar
PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB Portable SSD review
While the headline speeds are blindingly fast by most USB standards, they’re not as quick as we’ve seen with Thunderbolt. And you will need a Gen 2x2 USB port to be this fast. However, this is a cheap external SSD that is a good option even if you don’t have this port.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: The repairable iPhone 14 and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs
Surprise! The iPhone 14 is pretty repairable, it turns out. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Sam Rutherford about this move towards greater repairability and what it means for future iPhones. Also, they dive into NVIDIA’s powerful (and expensive!) new RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs. Sure, they’re faster than before, but does anyone really need all that power?
Ars Technica
GeForce GPUs are slowing down after installing the Windows 11 2022 Update
Some users of Nvidia's GeForce graphics cards are noticing severe performance issues after installing the Windows 11 2022 Update (aka Windows 11 22H2) that Microsoft released to the public earlier this week. As reported by Bleeping Computer, affected users have experience stuttering, inconsistent framerates, and slowdowns, even on fast PCs with modern components.
Digital Trends
EVGA’s feud with Nvidia gives new options to GPU makers
EVGA has made its departure from the GPU market, citing Nvidia as one of the reasons. The shocking end for EVGA, though, has left some of its partners seeking other options. For example, many have been wondering about the future of the Kingpin sub-brand, and now, it seems that Kingpin is open to other options. Which GPU brand will jump on the opportunity?
Where to buy RTX 3090: the best deals under MSRP available now
We're showing you where to buy RTX 3090 GPUs in September
IGN
EVGA Will No Longer Make Graphics Cards for Nvidia
Popular graphics card maker EVGA has terminated its relationship with Nvidia and will therefore no longer be manufacturing graphics cards going forward. As reported by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, EVGA has ceased all future graphics card operations but will continue to sell the remaining stock of its current products and support customers who've purchased them already.
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 fail is tanking Nvidia GPU framerates – and gamers aren’t happy
Windows 11 22H2 is the first major update for Microsoft’s latest operating system, and sadly it looks like it has introduced some annoying issues, including poor gaming performance, for some users. As Windows Latest reports (opens in new tab), people have been taking to Reddit (and other websites) to...
Digital Trends
This ultrawide curved monitor got a $125 discount at HP today
Whether you need more room for work or play, the HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor is exactly what you need to be able to spread out and get organized. This is one of our favorite desktop monitor deals happening right now; for only $405 at HP, you can bring home this gorgeous display, saving you $125 off its original price of $530. If you’ve been considering buying a new display, this deal may very well be enticing enough to convince you to add one to your cart right away.
notebookcheck.net
MSI announces SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD with up to 12 GB/s sequential read speeds
The new models are among the first to feature the latest NVMe 2.0 specs and come with 1 / 2 / 4 TB capacities. A special aluminum heatsink is provided to cool the Phison E26 controller. Top sequential read speeds can reach 12.3 GB/s, while write speeds go up to 10.1 GB/s.
