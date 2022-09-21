The winless Texans are headed to Chicago to face off against the 1-1 Bears this weekend. If you truly want your Week 3 game day party to feel authentic, you must have a few Chicago treats on the menu.We enlisted Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann for some food suggestions:🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several cheeses, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!🥩 Crock pot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff and make sure you top it with giardiniera.🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO