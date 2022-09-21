Read full article on original website
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Anti-LGBTQ group targets church outside Houston
A group of anti-LGBTQ activists will protest a fundraiser at a Katy-area church tomorrow, prompting a planned counterprotest by antifascists from Houston.Driving the news: First Christian Church Katy is hosting a drag bingo fundraiser benefiting the ministry's Transparent Closet, a free boutique aimed at helping young people in the LGBTQ community in the largely conservative west Houston suburb."We're more isolated in Katy from some of the resources that are available, say, inside [Loop] 610 for the LGBTQ+ community," Rev. Heather Tolleson told Axios. "Especially in regards to youth in the area who are identifying as trans or just exploring."What's happening:...
What to watch at The Texas Tribune Festival
Throngs of Texas Capitol junkies are headed downtown this weekend to catch big-names discussing politics and policy at the annual Texas Tribune Festival. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will sit down with Bloomberg News finance reporter Danielle Moran today at 8:45am. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Hays County Republican, will record...
Texas nurses become state's largest private-sector hospital to vote to unionize
More than two-thirds of nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted to unionize this week, becoming the largest private-sector hospital in Texas to do so.Why it matters: Against a backdrop of global economic unrest, the clash between workers and bosses is now coming to an ER near you.Catch up quick: Nurses at the Catholic hospital announced their intent to unionize in June, pointing to burnout and understaffing exacerbated by the pandemic. What they're saying: "This victory is just the beginning," Geovana Hill, a registered nurse in the renal unit, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to bargaining for...
More than 16% of Floridians work from home
The share of Floridians who work remotely has more than doubled since 2019, signaling how the pandemic has transformed the way we work. By the numbers: More than 16% of Floridians primarily worked remotely last year, up from 7% in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey released last week.
Border chief: GOP governors are "lying" to migrants, worsening crisis
The Biden administration's top border official blamed Republican governors for luring more migrants to the U.S. with promises of free relocation to Washington, New York and elsewhere, NBC News reported Friday. Driving the news: Chris Magnus, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron...
Alaskan tribal communities confront food insecurity after storm
For dozens of tribal communities in western Alaska, damage from Typhoon Merbok — fueled by climate change — deepens food insecurity. The big picture: Alaska’s winter is just weeks away, and disaster recovery typically takes years. Last weekend, the remnants of Merbok lashed 1,300 miles along the...
DeSantis swamps Crist on TV
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
Colorado's new homelessness czar's approach
Cole Chandler — the force behind tiny home villages and safe outdoor camping sites for unhoused people in Denver — now oversees the state's efforts to prevent homelessness. Why it matters: Chandler's newly carved out position as director of homeless initiatives for Colorado Department of Human Services illustrates...
An in-person look at the 20 Utah state flag semifinalists
The 20 semifinal flag designs were presented in front of the Utah Capitol Thursday for an in-person look. What they're saying: "Until now, Utahns have never had a chance to weigh in or offer their ideas for what their state flag should look like," Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said. Gareth...
Group questions Arkansas attorney general's ethics with complaint
The 65 Project, a nonpartisan group, filed an ethics complaint against 15 state attorneys general, including Arkansas' Leslie Rutledge, on Wednesday. The group claims the AGs used their offices to advance unfounded claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Why it matters: With the midterms just weeks away, the narrative that the last general election was rigged persists, and studies show that misinformation about the election system is eroding the public's confidence in democracy.Context: Rutledge was part of a coalition of 10 AGs that filed an amicus brief in November 2020 urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision...
SCOTUS abortion ruling drives voter registration for Arizona women
The overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked a wave of women in the U.S. registering to vote, and there are indicators that the trend has extended to Arizona. Why it matters: Democrats are hoping that the reversal of Roe will drive women to the polls to vote for candidates who support abortion rights and boost their chances in a year that otherwise should favor Republicans.
Top Texas food to bring to your Bears/Texans tailgate
Former Bears and Illini coach Lovie Smith returns to Soldier Field on Sunday, but this time, he's leading the Houston Texans. State of play: As we prepare for this trip down memory lane, we reached out to our Axios Houston colleagues to learn what a Texans game day spread looks like.
The best food, rides and deals at the 2022 Arizona State Fair
The state fair opens Friday at noon and will run through Oct. 30. Here's what you need to know, what's new and more. Operating hours are Thursdays-Sundays from noon to about 11pm. Admission is $15 or free for children 7 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or...
Former WHO Radio host launches an Iowa podcast
The Iowa Podcast launched last week.Why it matters: It adds another option for local news content, which has been disappearing in recent years.Catch up fast: It's a production from Justin Brady, a former WHO Radio talk show host.Each weekly episode includes a 30-minute discussion with Iowans who are at the forefront of business, culture or news.Listen to it: Eight episodes are posted online or through podcast platforms like Apple or Spotify. They feature people like Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, WHO-TV anchor Elias Johnson and Raygun owner Mike Draper. Justin Brady. Photo courtesy of Justin Brady/The Iowa Podcast
Arizona judge allows pre-statehood abortion ban to take effect
A Pima County judge ruled on Friday that Arizona's pre-statehood ban on most abortions will go into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that years of subsequent abortion restrictions that are less lenient than the territorial-era ban...
Two companies given OK to produce medical cannabis
After a long legal slog, two companies have been given the green light to grow and produce medical cannabis — specifically, low-THC oil — in Georgia. Why it matters: People living with serious medical conditions have waited years to access legal low-THC oil to find relief. The state's...
Oz releases health records, keeps focus on Fetterman’s stroke
Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Friday released his health records, as he competes in a closely watched race against the state’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who suffered a stroke in May. Why it matters: The move comes as the Oz campaign continues...
Game day bites for Houston vs. Chicago
The winless Texans are headed to Chicago to face off against the 1-1 Bears this weekend. If you truly want your Week 3 game day party to feel authentic, you must have a few Chicago treats on the menu.We enlisted Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann for some food suggestions:🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several cheeses, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!🥩 Crock pot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff and make sure you top it with giardiniera.🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.
Colorado must issue additional taxpayer rebates, new report shows
Colorado's tax collections through June reached such historic levels that the state government must issue another rebate. State of play: The state's discretionary revenue from tax collections jumped 23.7% in the just-finished 2022 fiscal year — the largest general fund increase since at least 1975, if not ever, according to a new report from legislative economists.
Minnesota governor calls for investigation into judge who ordered state to keep paying Feeding Our Future
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday he was informed "early on" about concerns of fraud connected to Feeding Our Future, but a court ruling and legal considerations related to the FBI's investigation tied the state's hands.Driving the news: This week's bombshell announcement of federal charges against 48 individuals accused of stealing $250 million in federal funds meant to feed needy kids has fueled fresh questions and political attacks about the Department of Education's role in the scandal.Republicans have criticized the state's response, saying the agency and top DFL elected officials could have done more to catch and stop the fraud.Context:...
