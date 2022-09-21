Read full article on original website
Butler Twp. Prepares For Community Day
Butler Township is hosting their annual Community Day event tomorrow. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township’s park on South Duffy Road. There’s plenty of activities during the day including meet-and-greets with police officers and fire trucks. There will also be demonstrations of dek...
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf, 79, of Butler, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1942, in Butler, PA to the late Robert Lester and Alletta E. “Betty” (James) Whitmire. Ms. Namendorf received a Bachelor...
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
Joseph J. Smith
Joseph J. Smith, 91, of Butler, PA, passed away on September 22, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant-McCandless. He was born August 21, 1931 on the South Side of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to the late James and Margaret Smith. Joe graduated from Peters Township High School where he played basketball. Following graduation,...
“Get Nebby” 5K To Support VOICe
There’s still time to join in an event in memory of a Butler woman that provides support for local domestic violence and sexual assault survivors to be held next weekend. The sixth annual ‘Get Nebby 5K’ will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 2nd at Alameda Park in Butler Township.
Dance Performance Comes To SRU
The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
Butler County COVID Cases Decline
The number of new COVID cases went down over the past week. According to Department of Health data, there were 283 new confirmed cases of COVID in the last seven days. That’s down by 84 from last week. We reported earlier this week though, that local hospitalizations are up....
PennDOT To Keep Harmony’s Mercer Rd. Closure In Place
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues to revise the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. The closure of Mercer Road between Route 19 and Wise Road will now last through Tuesday (9/27). Originally, the road was to reopen at the beginning of this month and then the opening was planned for the end of last week before it was pushed to today.
New Updates To Cranberry Dog Park Unveiled
A new place for residents and their canine companions to enjoy in Cranberry Township is nearly ready to be unveiled. After construction began earlier this year on a new pavilion inside the Rotary Dog Park, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday. The new space includes a...
Helen M. Edinboro
Helen M. Edinboro, 84, a loving wife and mother of four children, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Helen was born on July 5, 1938 in Butler, Pa to Paul and Edna (Stamm) Wilson. She grew up in West Sunbury Pa and graduated from Moniteau class of 57’. On June 25, 1957, she married Kenneth D. Edinboro. They stayed in West Sunbury where they raised 1 son, Kenneth, and 3 daughters, Judy, Susan and Donna. She spent her time out of the house working at Dassa McKinney Elementary as a cafeteria monitor and a Leader at Weight Watchers in Butler.
“Pink Hat Lady” Must Be Monitored By GPS
A federal judge is now ordering the Mercer County woman charged with her role in the Capitol riots on January 6th be monitored by GPS. The U.S. attorneys prosecuting the case say Rachel Powell has violated terms of pretrial release multiple times. The federal judge overseeing the case agreed and...
Brady Street Bridge Reopens
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler has been reopened. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the Brady Street Bridge was finally finished earlier this week. The road had been closed in between Mercer and Broad Streets since January as part of the...
Work To Continue On Freedom Road This Weekend
Construction work planned for Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will take place this upcoming weekend. PennDOT says the work will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and continue through Monday at 6 a.m. Crews will be working in the westbound lane between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive on paving, drainage,...
Armeida M. McElravy
Armeida M. McElravy, 100, a long time well-known Karns City resident went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family. Armeida was born in Adrian, Armstrong Co. on May 16, 1922. She was the daughter of...
Elections Office Offers Reminders For Mail-In Voters
The interim director of elections in Butler County is offering a few reminders for residents who use mail-in ballots for Election Day. Wil White, who also serves as the county’s solicitor, says voters who are in other locations on Election Day but vote by mail, need to distinguish the difference between where you are residing and your permanent address.
County Declares Housing Crisis
The director of Butler County human services says the area currently has a housing crisis. County commissioners approved an emergency declaration at yesterday’s public meeting because of an increased need for emergency shelter locations for homeless families. “We’re seeing more homeless families now,” Brandon Savochka, Butler County’s Human Services...
Purse Fundraiser To Benefit Youth Who’ve Lost Loved Ones
A fundraiser to support youth affected by the death of a loved one will be held later this week. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a Power of the Purse event 6 p.m. Friday at The Mansion in Butler. Tickets are $40 per person and will include...
High School Football On-Air tonight/College on-air Saturday
–Butler will travel to Erie tonight. Hear the game on WBUT beginning at 6:45pm. Kick-off is 7pm. –Knoch will host Elizabeth Forward tonight. Kick-off is 7pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 6:30pm. College Football Saturday:. –Slippery Rock will open PSAC-West Division play when they host Seton Hill at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium....
High School Results/Knoch’s Greb reaches PIAA tourney
–Butler swept Kiski Area and Penn Hills in a match played at the Green Oaks Country Club. Ryan Porch and Wyatt Kos led Butler with 39’s. Hunter Swidzinski had a 40. The Golden Tornado finished third overall in section-play at 7-4. They finished the regular season 12-4 overall. –Freeport-206...
