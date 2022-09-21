ZIP by ZIP. Explore Kansas City from the air, one ZIP code at a time. Discover 66103

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Explore Kansas City from the air, one ZIP code at a time. Discover 66103

By Todd Feeback
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

This week’s installment of ZIP by ZIP features the Rosedale Memorial Arch, a monument that pays tribute to soldiers who fought in World War I. It was dedicated in 1923 and designed by Johh LeRoy Marshall, a resident of Rosedale.

This monument, located at 3602 Springfield Street in Kansas City, Kansas, stands 35 feet tall, and offers an incredible view of the Kansas City skyline. The Arc de Triomphe in Paris inspired the arch’s design.

In 1993, a monument was added underneath to honor soldiers who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Recently, Sporting KC’s new secondary jersey features the arch, and an image of a shuttlecock from the lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

