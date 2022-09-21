ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?

England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Southgate will be relying on squad...
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, the PA news agency understands.This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League as is the case currently, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.The United States, considered the key growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country’s champions – in this case, the winners...
'I love men. This is normal,' man tells Qatar ambassador as they prepare to host football World Cup

Trigger Warning: The following story contains details of crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community, which can be disturbing for readers. "I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal," Darion Minden, a representative of the German association of fan groups bravely announced to the Qatar Ambassador. He was criticizing the anti-LGBTQIA+ laws of Qatar at a human rights conference that the German Football Association organized on Monday in Frankfurt, Germany, according to LGBTQ Nation.
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Larin, David on target as Canada ease to win over World Cup hosts Qatar

First-half goals from Cyle Larin and Jonathan David helped World Cup-bound Canada to a comfortable 2-0 win over tournament hosts Qatar in a friendly in Vienna on Friday. Larin opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he headed home from Sam Adekugbe's looping cross before David added another nine minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball after goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb had failed to deal with a cross.
How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets for tournament in Qatar

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in...
Australia won't have Guus Hiddink on board at World Cup - Graham Arnold

Australia coach Graham Arnold said Guus Hiddink's stint as his assistant during the 1-0 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday was a one-off and the Dutchman will not be working alongside him at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Hiddink, an icon in Australia after qualifying the nation...
Women's Basketball World Cup: Mali beaten in opener by Japan

Dates: 22 September - 1 October Venue: Sydney, Australia. Mali lost their opening group game at the Women's Basketball World Cup, suffering an 89-56 defeat by Japan in Sydney, Australia. The West Africans trailed 21-18 after the first quarter, but then found themselves 47-29 down at the break. Japan scored...
