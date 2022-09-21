Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Brazilian journalist insists Arsenal man will be on the plane to Qatar
Gabriel Jesus was snubbed by coach Tite for Brazil’s recent matches, and there has been so much fuss about the decision. The striker moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the last transfer window, and he has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League since that time.
Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?
England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Southgate will be relying on squad...
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup
American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, the PA news agency understands.This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League as is the case currently, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.The United States, considered the key growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country’s champions – in this case, the winners...
Eight European countries to participate in diversity campaign during Qatar World Cup
Ten European football teams -- the Netherlands, England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales -- will participate in a season-long "OneLove" campaign promoting inclusion and opposing discrimination.
RELATED PEOPLE
Upworthy
'I love men. This is normal,' man tells Qatar ambassador as they prepare to host football World Cup
Trigger Warning: The following story contains details of crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community, which can be disturbing for readers. "I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal," Darion Minden, a representative of the German association of fan groups bravely announced to the Qatar Ambassador. He was criticizing the anti-LGBTQIA+ laws of Qatar at a human rights conference that the German Football Association organized on Monday in Frankfurt, Germany, according to LGBTQ Nation.
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
ESPN
Larin, David on target as Canada ease to win over World Cup hosts Qatar
First-half goals from Cyle Larin and Jonathan David helped World Cup-bound Canada to a comfortable 2-0 win over tournament hosts Qatar in a friendly in Vienna on Friday. Larin opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he headed home from Sam Adekugbe's looping cross before David added another nine minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball after goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb had failed to deal with a cross.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
Uefa set to SCRAP plans for 32-team Euro 2028, but England set to host tournament with all five British Isles nations
UEFA is set to SCRAP plans to turn Euro 2028 into a 32-team tournament. But the decision will not impact on Nyon chiefs’ push to ensure the England-led British Isles bid is handed hosting rights. Senior figures from across Europe have been working on a qualification schedule that would...
BBC
2022 World Cup: Africa can break semi-final barrier 'if we back our own coaches'
An African team will break the World Cup semi-finals barrier if the continent places more faith in its own coaches, according to Africa's most decorated club coach Pitso Mosimane. For the first time since the World Cup started in 1930, there will be an all-African coaching cast for teams from...
Nations League 23/9/22 roundup: Germany & England lose; Hungary on verge of finals
All the results from the Nations League on Friday 23 September - including Italy vs England & Germany vs Hungary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer in action as France host Austria in a Nations League clash.
How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets for tournament in Qatar
After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in...
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
ESPN
Australia won't have Guus Hiddink on board at World Cup - Graham Arnold
Australia coach Graham Arnold said Guus Hiddink's stint as his assistant during the 1-0 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday was a one-off and the Dutchman will not be working alongside him at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Hiddink, an icon in Australia after qualifying the nation...
CBS Sports
England suffer Nations League relegation as Giacomo Raspadori fires Italy to victory in Milan
It is hard to believe that it is little more than a year since England found themselves within touching distance of a glorious prize. Kings of Europe, they might have been. Now Italy have dispatched them from the royal court, bound for a spell in the wilderness with the likes of Albania, Kazakhstan and Georgia.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Twice For Egypt Against Niger
Liverpool striker nets a brace in comfortable Egypt international friendly win.
England and Germany both beaten in Nations League
ROME (AP) — It was a rough night for two teams expected to be World Cup contenders. England lost at Italy 1-0 and was relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, and Germany lost at home to Hungary by the same score. Italy, which didn’t qualify for...
BBC
Women's Basketball World Cup: Mali beaten in opener by Japan
Dates: 22 September - 1 October Venue: Sydney, Australia. Mali lost their opening group game at the Women's Basketball World Cup, suffering an 89-56 defeat by Japan in Sydney, Australia. The West Africans trailed 21-18 after the first quarter, but then found themselves 47-29 down at the break. Japan scored...
Comments / 0