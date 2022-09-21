Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Police: Bicyclist runs red light, gets hit by car in Reno
A crash in Reno sent a bicyclist to the hospital after being hit by a car. The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the intersection of Lakeside Drive and West Plumb Lane. According to the Reno Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Lakeside Drive...
2news.com
$5,000 Reward Being Offered In July Homicide Investigation
Sparks Police say they found a man inside a car who had been shot multiple times. The shooting happened on July 28th near Pyramid Way and north McCarran Blvd.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to a homicide in Sparks. The murder happened on July 28 around 8:30 p.m. Sparks Police responded to a call of someone shooting at...
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO asks for help identifying those involved in vehicle break-ins
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in several vehicle break-ins and related credit card fraud. They say in the late afternoon of Aug. 21, several vehicles were broken into in the area of Zephyr Cove....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo After Several Car Break-ins
Douglas County deputies need your help finding two people in connection with several car break-ins and credit card fraud. The sheriff's office says it has exhausted all leads and is hoping the public can help in their investigation. On August 21st, authorities say several cars were broken into near Zephyr...
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
KOLO TV Reno
Detours on Peckham Lane to begin Monday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is telling residents to expect detours for a rehabilitation project that will continue this Monday. The road work will be on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. Peckham Lane will be closed to all traffic between...
mynews4.com
Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Secret Witness Offering Reward For Information On Sparks Theft Case
Officers say an elderly woman reported her purse had been stolen in Sparks. Sparks Police would like help identifying the two subjects depicted in the attached photo.
Nevada Appeal
Women arrested in Carson on multiple felonies
Two California women were arrested earlier this week on multiple felony counts including burglary, grand larceny and theft. Darrian Williams, 29, and Aubrianna Thompkins, 26, were arrested after a customer at Smith’s supermarket reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was distracted by one of the defendants.
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
KOLO TV Reno
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every morning, Natasha Malone leaves for work hoping her son will make it to and from school safely. However, a week ago, the nine-year-old, who goes to Bordewich Bray Elementary School told her, a random man threatened him after he showed him the middle finger. “He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man fights extradition for 50-year-old murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 77-year old-Reno man facing charges in a 50-year-old murder in Hawaii appeared in Reno Justice Court for his extradition hearing Wednesday afternoon. Things did not go as expected in what is usually a routine process. Tudor Chirila hardly looked the part of a murder suspect...
KOLO TV Reno
Firefighter assistance grant given to North Lake Tahoe Fire District
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has been awarded as the administrative agency for a federal grant of more than $1.7 million. The grant will be given to replace self-contained breathing apparatuses across several departments. The money is dispersed through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
susanvillestuff.com
Sheriff’s Office Detectives Investigating Herlong Shooting
A Herlong man was shot and critically injured Friday morning, and Lassen County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the assailant. On September 16th, just before 9:00a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a male subject with a gunshot wound in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns public of gift card scams
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of gift card scams. According to the AARP, gift card fraud against the elderly has increased by 74% since the start of pandemic. These kinds of scams tend to happen when a scammer convinces a victim...
mynews4.com
School staff member found dead in restroom at Churchill County High
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Churchill County School District (CCSD) has confirmed Thursday night that the staff member who was found in a faculty restroom was Sandra Trotter, Office Manager at Churchill County High School. This has completely shook our ChurchillCSD community. Sandra was a...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
Comments / 2