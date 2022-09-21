SF DA Refuses to Meet with Youth and Advocates Asking Her to Reverse Policy Charging Kids as Adults

Read full article on original website
Discussion After Landmark Case: People v. Strong, Helps Those Accused of Felony Murder
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The California Supreme Court in August ruled that “some special circumstance findings do not automatically preclude accused from SB 1437 relief,” approving an overhaul on the ways in which murder convictions can be limited for those charged with murder as an accessory. Last...
Commentary: Governor Gives Us the CARE Act When What We Need is Housing For the Homeless
Sacramento, CA – A pointed column this week by Josh Gohlke in the Sacramento Bee (warning paywall) argues, “California is ready to try almost any tactic on homelessness. Just not the one that works.”. Gohlke notes that unsheltered homelessness has exploded over the last several years, with an...
Commentary: Jenkins Says She Wants the Drug Dealers to Disappear – But That Is More Magical Thinking than Practical Policy
San Francisco, CA – The article title caught my eye – “Brooke Jenkins Says She Wants to Focus Less on Politics and More on the Day-to-Day Work as SF’s Top Prosecutor.” Brooke Jenkins has been nothing but political since she resigned from the DA’s office and campaigned to get her former boss recalled.
CA Department of Justice – Already Investigating LA Sheriff – Will Assume Responsibility for LA Sheriff Probe of Peace Over Violence Contracts
OAKLAND, CA — CA Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed this week the California Department of Justice (DOJ) will take on all responsibility for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s (LASD) investigation of certain contracts awarded Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit organization that provides services to people affected by sexual and domestic violence.
Glossip Lawyers File 2nd Petition to Oklahoma Appeals Court Asserting Evidence of Informant’s Efforts to Recant Were Withheld from Glossip Attorneys
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Lawyers for death row inmate Richard Glossip filed a Brady application for post-conviction relief with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals late this week. Revealed through a new report by the law firm Reed Smith, the lawyers declared key evidence was denied trial defense attorneys,...
