Henderson County, NC

Henderson County, NC
WLOS.com

No criminal negligence in death of Buncombe County inmate found unresponsive, DA says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has determined there is no criminal negligence by jail staff in the death of an inmate last fall. Jesse Lee Owenby was found unresponsive on the floor of his Buncombe County Detention Facility cell Oct. 30, 2021. Jail staff and EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Owenby was pronounced dead before being transported by EMS.
Second man sentenced in Asheville gun store burglary of more than 30 firearms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second man has been sentenced in the theft of more than 30 guns from an Asheville store in January. Jesse Lynn Williams, 34, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison on Thursday, Sept. 22, for his role in the January burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Road, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting, kidnapping on I-40 identified, officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting and kidnapping in Burke County has been identified, state officials say. The N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) reports Keisha Michelle Brown, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia is accused of crashing into several people along Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning, kidnapping another driver at gunpoint, then firing shots at a state trooper. Pending release from a medical facility, DPS says Brown will be served with warrants for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree attempted murder.
Old Fort man charged with felony possession of meth

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sept. 21 a man has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Thomas Pickett, age 67, was charged by the sheriff's office community impact team. Detectives served Pickett with an outstanding arrest warrant on Sept. 2, 2022, at his...
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
