SRO's use of force in altercation with elementary student 'not excessive,' DA says
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Three days after the SBI completed its investigation into a student resource officer allegedly using excessive force on a student at Fletcher Elementary, District Attorney Andrew Murray said Friday, Sept. 23 he will not file charges. Murray said in a news release Friday that, after...
Buncombe County Health & Human Services named NC's top health department of the year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's health department was named the state's top health department of the year last week by the North Carolina Public Health Association. During the NCPHA Fall Education Conference Sept. 14-16, 2022, in Wilmington, Buncombe County Health and Human Services Public Health was awarded the...
Officials renew call for public's help as teen last seen in June 2021 still missing
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County officials renewed their call for help on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from the public as a teen originally reported missing more than a year ago has still not been located. Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a residence on Airport Road...
'In every end, there is a beginning,' Buncombe County Schools announces new superintendent
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools made a major announcement Thursday, as the Board of Education selected, voted and approved its newest superintendent. The Buncombe County Schools “Minitorium” erupted into applause as board chair Ann Franklin announced Dr. Rob Jackson as the district’s newest leader.
No criminal negligence in death of Buncombe County inmate found unresponsive, DA says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has determined there is no criminal negligence by jail staff in the death of an inmate last fall. Jesse Lee Owenby was found unresponsive on the floor of his Buncombe County Detention Facility cell Oct. 30, 2021. Jail staff and EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Owenby was pronounced dead before being transported by EMS.
Wanted: 'Armed & dangerous' man wanted for assault, attempted rape, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man is wanted on attempted rape and assault charges, Asheville Police Department said Friday, Sept. 23. Tracey Antonio Gaines, age 54, has open arrest warrants for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Attempted First Degree Forcible Rape. He is described...
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
Second man sentenced in Asheville gun store burglary of more than 30 firearms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second man has been sentenced in the theft of more than 30 guns from an Asheville store in January. Jesse Lynn Williams, 34, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison on Thursday, Sept. 22, for his role in the January burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Road, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced.
BRCC launches 'Blue Ridge Local History Project' to collect histories of people from WNC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Community College has launched a program to collect oral and visual histories of people from western North Carolina. It's called the Blue Ridge Local History Project, and it's funded by a grant called Bright Ideas. Participants will be able to share stories...
West Asheville townhome development shot down by planning and zoning board -- again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a 72-unit townhome development in West Asheville have been turned down by planning and zoning officials for a second time. The development was proposed for Woodland Drive near Patton Avenue. Nearby residents voiced concerns about the increased traffic on the narrow road. The...
Mars Hill, Marshall to receive T-Mobile hometown grants for vital community projects
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Madison County towns will receive grant money from T-Mobile this weekend, Sept. 24. Mars Hill and Marshall are two of the 25 communities in North Carolina to get funding for what are deemed vital community projects through the T-Mobile Hometown Grants Program. Mars...
Volunteers to spruce up mountain parks, forests on National Public Lands Day
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — We're lucky to live with national and state parks along with forests in our own backyard. They've become popular destinations in recent years. It takes work to keep them pristine for all to enjoy. A big volunteer effort takes place this weekend to fix them up.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting, kidnapping on I-40 identified, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting and kidnapping in Burke County has been identified, state officials say. The N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) reports Keisha Michelle Brown, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia is accused of crashing into several people along Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning, kidnapping another driver at gunpoint, then firing shots at a state trooper. Pending release from a medical facility, DPS says Brown will be served with warrants for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree attempted murder.
One arrested, charged with attempted first-degree murder after reported shooting
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swannanoa man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in Buncombe County. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office received a report of an individual who had been shot in the Swannanoa area of Buncombe County.
Number of students riding school buses next week to determine state funding allocations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week is bus ridership week for local schools. Counts from next week -- Sept. 26-30 -- will help determine the funding local school systems get from the state. This funding goes towards all aspects of school transportation, including fuel, maintenance and hiring bus drivers.
Kids' advocacy center gets more than $60,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for repairs
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A Jackson County organization that provides services for abused children just got a big financial boost from commissioners. They voted unanimously to allocate more than $60,000 of American Rescue Plan money to AWAKE Children's Advocacy Center. The money is needed to make repairs to the...
Brevard Academy the 1st school in Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students, staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard Academy has made history, becoming the first school in the Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students and staff. Blue Zones is a national program that promotes healthy lifestyles through daily exercise and healthy meals. Brevard Academy reached that status for staff on...
Old Fort man charged with felony possession of meth
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sept. 21 a man has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Thomas Pickett, age 67, was charged by the sheriff's office community impact team. Detectives served Pickett with an outstanding arrest warrant on Sept. 2, 2022, at his...
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
