BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting and kidnapping in Burke County has been identified, state officials say. The N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) reports Keisha Michelle Brown, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia is accused of crashing into several people along Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning, kidnapping another driver at gunpoint, then firing shots at a state trooper. Pending release from a medical facility, DPS says Brown will be served with warrants for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree attempted murder.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO