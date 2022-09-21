ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon Free Online

Best sites to watch Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon on this page.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Hype! Free Online

Best sites to watch Hype! - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Microsoft Store Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: Pluto TV ,Tubi...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman
ScreenCrush

This Week’s ‘She-Hulk’ Sets Up Some Huge Marvel Villain Debuts

This week’s She-Hulk is so inconsequential in the short-term that it actually made fun of the fact that it was a minor, standalone episode. Even before the opening titles, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaks the fourth wall to announce that she’s taking an inopportune break from the show’s ongoing storylines to attend an old friend’s wedding.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Doraemon: Nobita's Dorabian Nights Free Online

Cast: Nobuyo Oyama Michiko Nomura Kazuya Tatekabe Kaneta Kimotsuki Noriko Ohara. With Doraemon's "Storybook Shoes" gadget, he and Nobita go to different stories to watch them. Nobita asks Doraemon to allow him to share this gadget with Shizuka and Doraemon agrees. Is Doraemon: Nobita's Dorabian Nights on Netflix?. Doraemon: Nobita's...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington Free Online

Cast: Joan Hickson Jill Meager David Horovitch Ian Brimble Maurice Denham. Travelling on the 4.50 from Paddington, Mrs McGillicuddy witnesses a murder on a passing train - but where is the body?. Is Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington is not available on...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘DC League of Super-Pets,’ in Which Superman’s Dog Woofs Up The Usual Animated Superhero Adventure

Talking-animal movies and superhero movies are a dime a dozen, but DC League of Super-Pets (now available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video) poses a scintillating question: What if a talking-animal movie is ALSO a superhero movie, and ALSO has a pointlessly awkward title? I mean, all we need to do is make “DC” possessive and get rid of the “league of” and eliminate the hyphen, and you’ve got less of a mouthful there. An even bigger mouthful is the voice cast, which isn’t star-studded – more like it’s shoving a size 8 into a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVOvermind

Where to Stream Every Jurassic Park Movie

Jurassic Park has been a popular franchise since the dinosaur revival action series launched its first Speilberg-helmed entry in 1993. From that first entry, the series evolved into a trilogy, which then evolved into another, more epic, trilogy that starred Chris Pratt through each one, versus the alternating cast between the first three Jurassic Park movies. The most recent Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, was released earlier this year and ended the second trilogy, and possibly the franchise overall, at least for a while. With the most recent release being the sum up to the entire saga up to this point, many may want to refresh themselves with the original Jurassic Park movies, the first two Jurassic World movies, just Jurassic World: Dominion, or perhaps the entire franchise. Below, we’ve detailed where to stream every Jurassic Park movie, so luckily, you can watch whatever movie from the franchise you please.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online

The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Fiona Shaw Enjoys Her "Reckoning" Line, Too'Andor' Star...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Marvel's Captain America-Black Panther Game: A Behind-the-Scenes View

The Captain America-Black Panther World War II teamup video game was among the most exciting announcements at Disney's D23 Expo earlier this month. This Marvel-inspired game absolutely oozes potential, since it's being led by a bona fide gaming legend: Uncharted creator Amy Hennig. However, details about the game from Skydance...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Reveals Teen Aegon II With Awesome Doctor Who Connection

There are set to be big changes in House of the Dragon Episode 6 as we're set for a major time leap that will take us a full decade after the fifth episode's disastrous royal wedding. That means new actors will be taking over the roles of some main characters including the children of King Viserys I Targaryen. The preview has finally revealed Prince Aegon II Targaryen as a teenager but the real surprise is the young actor's connection to Doctor Who!
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Watch a Clip from New ‘Looney Tunes’ Movie ‘The Day the Earth Blew Up’ (Exclusive Video)

This week, Warner Bros. Animation will have a presence at the Ottawa International Animation Festival. And one of the projects that they’ll be highlighting is “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie,” one of several animated features and TV series that HBO Max scrapped earlier this summer. The feature is still in production and looking for a new streaming home, and we’ve got the exclusive clip that you can watch above.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ tracking for one of the DCEU’s weakest box office runs ever

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest and most bankable movie stars on the planet, while the superhero genre is cinema’s most consistently lucrative form of big screen storytelling. Combine the two, and it would seem as though Black Adam is guaranteed to become a serious box office smash hit, right?
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash Set Photos Reveal Return of Fan-Favorite DC Comics Villain

Production has begun on Season 9 of The Flash and thanks to new set photos, fans are getting their first glimpse of one of the villains Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will take on when The CW series returns in 2023. As shared on social media here, it appears that The Flash will take on Boomerang at some point in Season 9 of the Arrowverse series. Additional photos offer a few more details about the character appearance, and it appears to be a different version of Boomerang than what has previously appeared in the Arrowverse.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy