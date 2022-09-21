Jurassic Park has been a popular franchise since the dinosaur revival action series launched its first Speilberg-helmed entry in 1993. From that first entry, the series evolved into a trilogy, which then evolved into another, more epic, trilogy that starred Chris Pratt through each one, versus the alternating cast between the first three Jurassic Park movies. The most recent Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, was released earlier this year and ended the second trilogy, and possibly the franchise overall, at least for a while. With the most recent release being the sum up to the entire saga up to this point, many may want to refresh themselves with the original Jurassic Park movies, the first two Jurassic World movies, just Jurassic World: Dominion, or perhaps the entire franchise. Below, we’ve detailed where to stream every Jurassic Park movie, so luckily, you can watch whatever movie from the franchise you please.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO