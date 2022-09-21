ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars:’ Season 31 Is Now Streaming Exclusively Online

A new group of celebrities are taking to the dance floor for a new season of Dancing With the Stars. And this year, the long-running reality competition series has a new home too. After 30 seasons and 17 years of airing on ABC, Dancing With the Stars has made the move to its new home on Disney+. Here’s what to know about Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and how to watch the ballroom show online. Buy Disney+ Subscription $7.99 When Does Dancing With the Stars 2022 Premiere? The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19...
Where to Watch and Stream Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies Free Online

Cast: Holly Fields Chris Weber Al Foster Andrew Divoff Vyto Ruginis. During a failed art heist, the Djinn is once again liberated. This time, to complete the 1001 wishes that he needs before the final 3, he lets himself go to prison, where he starts his evil reign twisting the hopes of the prisoners. Meanwhile, the woman who set him free accidentally, Morgana, tries to find a way to stop him, aided by a young priest.
Where to Watch and Stream The New Adventures of Cinderella Free Online

Cast: Marilou Berry Arnaud Ducret Josiane Balasko Didier Bourdon Vincent Desagnat. The New Adventures of Cinderella is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Where to Watch and Stream Boulevard Nights Free Online

Best sites to watch Boulevard Nights - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Boulevard Nights online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Boulevard Nights on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream One Million Yen Girl Free Online

Cast: Yu Aoi Mirai Moriyama Terunosuke Takezai Ryusei Saito Sumie Sasaki. A 21-year-old girl is released from prison, only to deal with the neighborhood gossip about her and family conflicts. She decides to save one million yen, move to where no one knows her and keep repeating the process. Is...
Where to Watch and Stream Alegría, tristeza Free Online

Best sites to watch Alegría, tristeza - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Alegría, tristeza online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Alegría, tristeza on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream For Some Inexplicable Reason Free Online

Best sites to watch For Some Inexplicable Reason - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch For Some Inexplicable Reason online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for For Some Inexplicable Reason on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream It's Always Fair Weather Free Online

Best sites to watch It's Always Fair Weather - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch It's Always Fair Weather online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for It's Always Fair Weather on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream The Butterfly Effect 2 Free Online

Cast: Eric Lively Erica Durance Dustin Milligan Gina Holden Susan Hogan. After his girlfriend, Julie, and two best friends are killed in a tragic auto accident, Nick struggles to cope with his loss and grief. Suffering from migraine-like seizures, Nick soon discovers that he has the power to change the past via his memories. However, his time-traveling attempts to alter the past and save his one true love have unexpected and dire consequences.
Where to Watch and Stream VIPs: Histórias Reais de um Mentiroso Free Online

Cast: Marcelo Nascimento da Rocha Amaury Jr Mariana Caltabiano Ricardo Macchi Wagner Moura. The infamous anti-hero Marcelo Nascimento da Rocha is one of the greatest Brazilian con artists ever that has lured several persons with his schemes. The director and writer Mariana Caltabiano proposes to write his biography and to make a documentary about his life, and she is also lured by the swindler that discloses his rise and fall.
Where to Watch and Stream Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington Free Online

Cast: Joan Hickson Jill Meager David Horovitch Ian Brimble Maurice Denham. Travelling on the 4.50 from Paddington, Mrs McGillicuddy witnesses a murder on a passing train - but where is the body?. Is Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington is not available on...
Where to Watch and Stream Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed Free Online

Cast: George Lucas Linda Ellerbee Joan Breton Connelly Peter Jackson Camille Paglia. Film-makers and academics discuss the use of mythology in Star Wars and the impact of the films on society. Is Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed in its...
Where to Watch and Stream Crying Out Love in the Center of the World Free Online

Cast: Takao Osawa Ko Shibasaki Masami Nagasawa Mirai Moriyama Tsutomu Yamazaki. While searching for his fiancee Ritsuko, Sakutarou rediscovers through flashbacks the void deep within him caused by the events from his high school days. Is Crying Out Love in the Center of the World on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Crying Out...
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’

The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
A gargantuan fantasy failure goes to war on a pair of streaming platforms

Having decreed that Disney shouldn’t be allowed to corner the market when it comes to live-action fairytales, Universal decided to get in the game by splashing out on Snow White and the Hunstman, which turned out to be a mildly successful endeavor after the fantasy epic earned close to $400 million at the box office. A sequel was given the okay, but it would be an understatement to say Winter’s War did not hit the heights of its predecessor.
Where to Watch and Stream The Battle Over Citizen Kane Free Online

Cast: Richard Ben Cramer William Alland Thomas Anderson Peter Bogdanovich Jimmy Breslin. Documentary about the battle between Orson Welles and William Randolph Hearst over Welles' Citizen Kane (1941). Features interviews with Welles' and Hearst's co-workers also as a relative complete bio of Hearst. Is The Battle Over Citizen Kane on...
