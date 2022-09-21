ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi

For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow

Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Barcaleaks reveal €142m Gerard Pique contract signed by Josep Maria Bartomeu

On Tuesday Lionel Messi became the focus of El Mundo’s leaked documents, part of the Barcaleaks series, but the focus has now switched to Gerard Pique. The veteran defender has already been subject to plenty of debate this year with El Mundo’s previous leaks releasing messages between hmm and Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager

Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

La Liga file report with 24 acts of violence from Madrid derby to be investigated

La Liga have finished their evidence gathering from the events of the Madrid derby and passed their report onto the Anti-Violence Commission. That is according to Diario AS, who have detailed the 24 acts of violence detected. The headline of those acts are the racist chants towards Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, which occurred outside the ground. La Liga say around 500 fans were involved.
SOCCER
ESPN

Luis Enrique's Spain squad selection reflects players that fit his system, not the big names

First came the scaffolding platform. Then there was the giant screen. Now there's the walkie talkie too. When Spain's players turned up at their Las Rozas HQ this week for the final two games before the World Cup this winter, Luis Enrique gathered them together in the gym and explained that they would find that there was something different about their training kit. In the back of the vest, near where the GPS goes, he had added a little speaker, through which he could tell them exactly what to do.
MLS
The Associated Press

Brazilian club Cruzeiro promoted after Ronaldo’s investment

SAO PAULO (AP) — Less than year after former Brazil great Ronaldo got involved with the club, Cruzeiro has made it back into the country’s top soccer league. The Brazilian team clinched a top-four spot in the second division on Wednesday by beating Vasco da Gama 3-0 at the Mineirao Stadium. The top four teams in the league will all play in the first division next season.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was forced off injured after just 23 minutes during France's victory over Austria in the Nations League... a huge blow to the Catalan giants with a busy month ahead

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was forced off injured during France's 2-0 victory over Austria in the Nations League. The summer signing was named in Didier Deschamps starting line-up for the international fixture at the Stade de France in Paris, but had to be replaced after just 23 minutes, as the centre-back went off injured.
SOCCER

