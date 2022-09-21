Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘earned PSG £610MILLION just by joining’ with 60 per cent of shirts sold having Argentina legend’s name on
IN his first year at Paris Saint-Germain, it appears Lionel Messi was more influential off the pitch than he was on it. Messi, 35, left Barcelona last summer with the club unable to extend his contract due to their crippling financial problems. PSG swooped for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner,...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi
For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
Spanish FA Announces ‘Unprecedented’ Mass Women’s Player Resignations
15 Spanish players emailed the federation to claim the negative impact on their mental health and “emotional state” brought by their coach.
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Standoff between top Spanish women's football players and federation
The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement Thursday that it has received 15 emails from 15 players asking not to be selected and referred to the players having an issue with the national team coach Jorge Vilda and his staff.
UEFA・
Belgium forward Eden Hazard delighted to make rare start in win over Wales... but admits his 'delicate situation' at Real Madrid could harm his bid to be fit for the World Cup
Belgium forward Eden Hazard said he was starting to find his form again after a solid 65 minutes in their 2-1 Nations League home win over Wales on Thursday, but admitted he needed more game time at Real Madrid before the World Cup. Hazard has barely featured for Real this...
CBS Sports
Spanish FA feuding with women's national team over coach Jorge Vilda as 15 players ask not to be selected
Less than a year before the 2023 Women's World Cup, Spain's national team is in the middle of a public feud with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over coach Jorge Vilda. On Thursday, 15 players sent emails to the RFEF asking to not be selected for the national team. Those...
Yardbarker
Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum
Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
Yardbarker
Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow
Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
Yardbarker
Barcaleaks reveal €142m Gerard Pique contract signed by Josep Maria Bartomeu
On Tuesday Lionel Messi became the focus of El Mundo’s leaked documents, part of the Barcaleaks series, but the focus has now switched to Gerard Pique. The veteran defender has already been subject to plenty of debate this year with El Mundo’s previous leaks releasing messages between hmm and Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales.
Javier Tebas responds to PSG president's message to Barcelona
Javier Tebas has responded to Nasser Al-Khelaifi's concerns aimed at Barcelona's finances.
Former Brazilian International Arthur Melo's New Mission To Become A Liverpool Starter
A major news source is reporting today that Liverpool's newest midfield addition Arthur Melo has enlisted the services of a physiotherapist, a fitness coach, and a nutritionist to help him become Jurgen Klopp's first choice for the Liverpool midfield.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona ready to end dispute over Antoine Griezmann's future with Atletico Madrid
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona willing to end...
Yardbarker
Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager
Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
Yardbarker
La Liga file report with 24 acts of violence from Madrid derby to be investigated
La Liga have finished their evidence gathering from the events of the Madrid derby and passed their report onto the Anti-Violence Commission. That is according to Diario AS, who have detailed the 24 acts of violence detected. The headline of those acts are the racist chants towards Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, which occurred outside the ground. La Liga say around 500 fans were involved.
ESPN
Luis Enrique's Spain squad selection reflects players that fit his system, not the big names
First came the scaffolding platform. Then there was the giant screen. Now there's the walkie talkie too. When Spain's players turned up at their Las Rozas HQ this week for the final two games before the World Cup this winter, Luis Enrique gathered them together in the gym and explained that they would find that there was something different about their training kit. In the back of the vest, near where the GPS goes, he had added a little speaker, through which he could tell them exactly what to do.
MLS・
Brazilian club Cruzeiro promoted after Ronaldo’s investment
SAO PAULO (AP) — Less than year after former Brazil great Ronaldo got involved with the club, Cruzeiro has made it back into the country’s top soccer league. The Brazilian team clinched a top-four spot in the second division on Wednesday by beating Vasco da Gama 3-0 at the Mineirao Stadium. The top four teams in the league will all play in the first division next season.
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was forced off injured after just 23 minutes during France's victory over Austria in the Nations League... a huge blow to the Catalan giants with a busy month ahead
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was forced off injured during France's 2-0 victory over Austria in the Nations League. The summer signing was named in Didier Deschamps starting line-up for the international fixture at the Stade de France in Paris, but had to be replaced after just 23 minutes, as the centre-back went off injured.
