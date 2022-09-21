ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

“They aren’t putting in any work” Bears QB Justin Fields savagely hits back at the fans for criticizing their loss against the Packers

By Aamir Jethwa
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

27 Years Ago This Fall, The Greatest Catch in Chicago Bears History! (Video)

The Chicago Bears aren't exactly a team known for decades of great wide receivers. Willie Gault was fun to watch during the 1985 Super Bowl season, Allen Robinson is terrific but never used correctly, and then there's this guy...Mike Pantazis. No jersey number, no stats to read off for you, just a killer ponytail and enough alcohol in him to do this.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL Player Rips Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

One of the bigger surprises through the first two weeks of the NFL season has been the performance of the Denver Broncos. Denver came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations after adding Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but things have been a struggle for the team thus far.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bears' Injury Report Grows on Thursday

Week 3 marks a big week for the Chicago Bears. It's not only a time to re-establish a winning record, but former head coach Lovie Smith is returning to town. Now at the helm of the Houston Texans, he'll surely love to come away with a victory in his old stomping grounds.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls share disappointing update on Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls on Wednesday shared a disappointing update on the status of Lonzo Ball. The Bulls announced that Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next week. The operation is set to take place on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. The Bulls say that Ball will...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy