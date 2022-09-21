“They aren’t putting in any work” Bears QB Justin Fields savagely hits back at the fans for criticizing their loss against the Packers

Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers owns Bears so bad he’s causing cringe relationship problems
Aaron Rodgers has been a thorn to the Chicago Bears’ side for well over a decade now. But even when it’s become the norm for him to lead the Green Bay Packers to win after win over their divisional rivals, it doesn’t sting any less for the most ardent of Bears supporters.
Looks like the Packers broke Justin Fields, and perhaps for the better
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not a robot, but the Green Bay Packers broke him. The Packers defeated the Bears on Sunday Night Football in what’s become a usual occurrence in one of the best rivalries in all of football. Chicago’s football franchise isn’t what it once was.
27 Years Ago This Fall, The Greatest Catch in Chicago Bears History! (Video)
The Chicago Bears aren't exactly a team known for decades of great wide receivers. Willie Gault was fun to watch during the 1985 Super Bowl season, Allen Robinson is terrific but never used correctly, and then there's this guy...Mike Pantazis. No jersey number, no stats to read off for you, just a killer ponytail and enough alcohol in him to do this.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur gets real on Broncos Country pressing ‘panic button’ on Nathaniel Hackett
There was a lot of buzz surrounding new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett heading into the new season. After Denver’s lackluster start to the campaign, however, the hype has died down significantly. So much so, that are some who have been so quick to bring out the pitchforks on the 42-year-old shot-caller.
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL Player Rips Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
One of the bigger surprises through the first two weeks of the NFL season has been the performance of the Denver Broncos. Denver came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations after adding Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but things have been a struggle for the team thus far.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
NFL・
Green Bay Packers: 3 key players to watch in Week 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup, including Aaron Jones
There were plenty of strong player performances on Sunday night from the Green Bay Packers in their 27-10 win over
Yardbarker
Bears' Injury Report Grows on Thursday
Week 3 marks a big week for the Chicago Bears. It's not only a time to re-establish a winning record, but former head coach Lovie Smith is returning to town. Now at the helm of the Houston Texans, he'll surely love to come away with a victory in his old stomping grounds.
Bulls share disappointing update on Lonzo Ball
The Chicago Bulls on Wednesday shared a disappointing update on the status of Lonzo Ball. The Bulls announced that Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next week. The operation is set to take place on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. The Bulls say that Ball will...
