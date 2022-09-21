ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo

The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Historic Wichita Falls home restored

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom

This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn. Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.
BOWIE, TX
thewichitan.com

Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student

One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
LoneStar 92

Want To Go On An Over Night Ghost Hunt? You Can Spend The Night In The Most Haunted House Just Three Hours From Midland/Odessa

Haunted, creepy, or paranormal encounters seem to be the prevalent theme, maybe because Halloween is right around the corner. If it's scary or spooky you guys are about it! I have a really good one for you this time. Would you not only go on a ghost hunt in this haunted house but would you spend the night? This is no put-together house with masks and props, this is a real haunted house.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history

T It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Jack FM

Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away

A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
agdaily.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market

Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
THACKERVILLE, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet

Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet. It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners. Unfortunately, results were messed up for...
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Nelson Street repairs top council agenda

The Bowie City Council will consider an engineering firm to design repairs for Nelson Street. An agreement with Hayter Engineering for professional services on the Nelson Street culvert replacement will be examined in the 6 p.m. Sept. 26 meeting. A block of Nelson Street at Mill was closed on Aug....
BOWIE, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Lady Rabbits win at City View

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team. Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins...
BOWIE, TX

