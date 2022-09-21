Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo
The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
bowienewsonline.com
Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom
This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn. Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.
thewichitan.com
Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student
One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
Want To Go On An Over Night Ghost Hunt? You Can Spend The Night In The Most Haunted House Just Three Hours From Midland/Odessa
Haunted, creepy, or paranormal encounters seem to be the prevalent theme, maybe because Halloween is right around the corner. If it's scary or spooky you guys are about it! I have a really good one for you this time. Would you not only go on a ghost hunt in this haunted house but would you spend the night? This is no put-together house with masks and props, this is a real haunted house.
vanalstyneleader.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
T It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away
A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
agdaily.com
Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market
Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
bowienewsonline.com
Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet
Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet. It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners. Unfortunately, results were messed up for...
bowienewsonline.com
Nelson Street repairs top council agenda
The Bowie City Council will consider an engineering firm to design repairs for Nelson Street. An agreement with Hayter Engineering for professional services on the Nelson Street culvert replacement will be examined in the 6 p.m. Sept. 26 meeting. A block of Nelson Street at Mill was closed on Aug....
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
bowienewsonline.com
Lady Rabbits win at City View
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team. Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins...
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
fox4news.com
12-year-old Parker County girl shoots father after plotting with friend to murder families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A 12-year-old Weatherford girl and her father have been hospitalized with gun shot wounds after sheriff's deputies say the girl plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier says the deputies were called to a shooting with a 12-year-old girl...
Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD
WFPD officials spoke with the KFDX Newsroom this afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the recent fentanyl-related death of 13-year-old Kaysen Villareal.
Woman allegedly stabs husband at local Goodwill
Police said the woman showed up at Goodwill under the influence and threatened to light the gas tank of her husband's pickup truck on fire.
Fort Worth man arrested after 15-mile chase in Parker, Tarrant counties
A Fort Worth man is behind bars for leading Parker County deputies on a long, high-speed chase in a pick-up towing a construction trailer Thursday
