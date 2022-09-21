Read full article on original website
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians took a trip to private school Christ Academy on Tuesday and gave them a beat down. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Warriors in straight sets, with none of the scores being close in the end. The set scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18. Skyler Smith...
Lady Rabbits win at City View
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team. Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins...
Two Valley View high school sisters making football history for the district
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - On the football field at Valley View ISD, you’ll find two sister making history for their schools football team as kickers. “About the second day of practice, Coach King walked up to me and asked if I had ever kicked a football before,” said Emma Moss, a kicker for Valley View ISD.
Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet
Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet. It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners. Unfortunately, results were messed up for...
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
Bowie College Fair on Sept. 29
Bowie High School will host a college fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 29 in the junior varsity gym. More than 30 colleges and universities will be participating. Find your next college by talking to representatives of colleges from across the State of Texas and the United States.
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market
Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
A cold front arrives Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo
The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.
Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom
This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn. Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.
Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
Local bondsman arrested for second time in 4 weeks
This latest arrest comes exactly four weeks after the owner of A to Z Bail Bonds was arrested for allegedly lying to a Texas Ranger about the location of his girlfriend who had outstanding warrants.
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
Parker County man, daughter shot in attempted murder-suicide
A 12-year-old girl and her father remain in the hospital after Parker County deputies found them wounded in what investigators believe to be an attempted murder-suicide.
Woman allegedly stabs husband at local Goodwill
Police said the woman showed up at Goodwill under the influence and threatened to light the gas tank of her husband's pickup truck on fire.
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
