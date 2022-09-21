ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Volleyball Roundup

Volleyball Roundup

The Nocona Lady Indians took a trip to private school Christ Academy on Tuesday and gave them a beat down. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Warriors in straight sets, with none of the scores being close in the end. The set scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18. Skyler Smith...
NOCONA, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Lady Rabbits win at City View

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team. Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins...
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet

Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet. It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners. Unfortunately, results were messed up for...
BOWIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Historic Wichita Falls home restored

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie College Fair on Sept. 29

Bowie High School will host a college fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 29 in the junior varsity gym. More than 30 colleges and universities will be participating. Find your next college by talking to representatives of colleges from across the State of Texas and the United States.
BOWIE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
agdaily.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market

Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
THACKERVILLE, OK
A cold front arrives Sunday

A cold front arrives Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo

The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom

This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn. Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.
BOWIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX

