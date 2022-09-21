Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo
The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.
bowienewsonline.com
Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom
This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn. Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
newschannel6now.com
Rick is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Rick is a cat who is sweet and loves to cuddle. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball,...
KPLC TV
Improvements begin on Iowa Park
Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Iowa Park will soon be seeing some much-needed improvements. A groundbreaking was held Friday, marking the first phase of the park improvements. Phase one plans to turn the park’s field into a state-of-the-art ball field. The new field is being constructed with children in mind...
thewichitan.com
Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student
One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
bowienewsonline.com
Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet
Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet. It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners. Unfortunately, results were messed up for...
bowienewsonline.com
Lady Rabbits win at City View
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team. Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins...
newschannel6now.com
A cold front arrives Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
KXII.com
Two Valley View high school sisters making football history for the district
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - On the football field at Valley View ISD, you’ll find two sister making history for their schools football team as kickers. “About the second day of practice, Coach King walked up to me and asked if I had ever kicked a football before,” said Emma Moss, a kicker for Valley View ISD.
Ryan Gafford, Payton Poston power Stephenville to 43-42 comeback win over Wichita Falls Rider (Photos)
After falling in a 21-0 hole during the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets rallied to beat the Raiders, improve to 5-0 this season and win their 21st game in a row
newschannel6now.com
A cold front will arrive Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
agdaily.com
Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market
Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
KXII.com
Whitesboro hires new EMS staff
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Exciting changes are happening in the Whitesboro Fire Department. Assistant fire chief, Jeff Patterson said, “Mainly what we’re trying to do is get the word out there, let them know the provider has changed.”. The first responders parted ways with the private company, Texas...
Woman allegedly stabs husband at local Goodwill
Police said the woman showed up at Goodwill under the influence and threatened to light the gas tank of her husband's pickup truck on fire.
