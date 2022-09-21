Read full article on original website
Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo
The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.
Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom
This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn. Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.
Two Valley View high school sisters making football history for the district
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - On the football field at Valley View ISD, you’ll find two sister making history for their schools football team as kickers. “About the second day of practice, Coach King walked up to me and asked if I had ever kicked a football before,” said Emma Moss, a kicker for Valley View ISD.
Lady Rabbits win at City View
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team. Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins...
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet
Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet. It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners. Unfortunately, results were messed up for...
Improvements begin on Iowa Park
Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Iowa Park will soon be seeing some much-needed improvements. A groundbreaking was held Friday, marking the first phase of the park improvements. Phase one plans to turn the park’s field into a state-of-the-art ball field. The new field is being constructed with children in mind...
Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student
One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
Ryan Gafford, Payton Poston power Stephenville to 43-42 comeback win over Wichita Falls Rider (Photos)
After falling in a 21-0 hole during the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets rallied to beat the Raiders, improve to 5-0 this season and win their 21st game in a row
Scumbag Steals from Wichita Falls Scout Troop
What a week for crime in Wichita Falls, this is getting disgusting. Earlier this week, we reported the Wichita Falls Crime of the Week from Crimestoppers about a local church getting broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage were done. I was thinking, wow that's pretty low for Wichita Falls. Well guess what, we can go lower. A local Wichita Falls scout troop had their camping supplies stolen from them.
Rick is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Rick is a cat who is sweet and loves to cuddle. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball,...
Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
A cold front arrives Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians took a trip to private school Christ Academy on Tuesday and gave them a beat down. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Warriors in straight sets, with none of the scores being close in the end. The set scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18. Skyler Smith...
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
Nelson Street repairs top council agenda
The Bowie City Council will consider an engineering firm to design repairs for Nelson Street. An agreement with Hayter Engineering for professional services on the Nelson Street culvert replacement will be examined in the 6 p.m. Sept. 26 meeting. A block of Nelson Street at Mill was closed on Aug....
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next month
A popular discount retail store is opening another new store in Texas next month. Read on to learn more. The popular discount interior retail decor chain Homegoods is opening another new store in Weatherford, Texas. According to the company's website, the new store is set to open on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
12-year-old Parker County girl shoots father after plotting with friend to murder families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A 12-year-old Weatherford girl and her father have been hospitalized with gun shot wounds after sheriff's deputies say the girl plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier says the deputies were called to a shooting with a 12-year-old girl...
