Montague County, TX

Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
Man to pay restitution for charges to elderly

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took credit cards of a 79-year-old woman he was working for and charged almost $10,000 is sentenced to probation and restitution. Angel Jimenez, 39, was given a 5-year sentence, suspended to probation, and ordered to pay $9,529 restitution by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard. Last December a […]
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
