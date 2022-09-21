Read full article on original website
13-year-old among 3 fentanyl deaths in north Texas, police say
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD
WFPD officials spoke with the KFDX Newsroom this afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the recent fentanyl-related death of 13-year-old Kaysen Villareal.
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
Man who broke into woman’s home with golf club, assaulted officers sentenced
A man police said was inside a woman's home carrying a golf club was sentenced for assault of an officer.
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
One person killed, three others hurt in Wise County crash
A man is dead and three other people are in the hospital because of a crash in Wise County Wednesday. DPS troopers are investigating the crash on F-M 51 about mid-way between Decatur and Gainesville
Man to pay restitution for charges to elderly
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took credit cards of a 79-year-old woman he was working for and charged almost $10,000 is sentenced to probation and restitution. Angel Jimenez, 39, was given a 5-year sentence, suspended to probation, and ordered to pay $9,529 restitution by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard. Last December a […]
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up.
Woman allegedly stabs husband at local Goodwill
Police said the woman showed up at Goodwill under the influence and threatened to light the gas tank of her husband's pickup truck on fire.
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
Fentanyl devastates family after 13-year-old’s fatal overdose
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a mother deals with the unexpected death of her 13-year-old from a suspected Fentanyl overdose, she is shedding light on how her son possibly got ahold of the lethal drug in the first place. Kaysen Villarreal is one of three people, all under the age of 22, who police believe […]
Third defendant pleads in Aryan Brotherhood jail assaults
Investigators said the assaults were carried out by women called “Featherwoods”, female associates of Brotherhood members.
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
