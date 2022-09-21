ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed by gunfire on Chicago's South Side early Friday afternoon. Police say a man, 28, was shot in the leg, chest and buttocks in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue around 11:50 a.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago medical center in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

50 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build two homes in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO - Give more than 50 volunteers one full day on Chicago's South Side and watch what they can build. Baird & Warner real estate partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build houses in West Pullman and the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods. Work on Friday included everything from framing and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Mobile Crisis#Police#Chicago Lawn
CBS Chicago

Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 stabbed, 1 fatally, a few minutes apart on West Side

CHICAGO — A man and a woman were stabbed, one fatally, a few minutes apart in the Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police said a 40-year-old man was inside an apartment building on the 5200 block of West Crystal Street around 3:23 a.m., when a known man began stabbing him. The man was transported to Mount Sinai […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting in Douglas injures 4 near street

CHICAGO -- Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain

CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Homicides down in Chicago, mirroring national trend

Homicides in Chicago may be declining this year, but rape and robberies are on the rise, according to a midyear survey of large U.S. law enforcement agencies. The big picture: Chicago is part of a national trend captured in the survey by the Major Cities Chiefs Associations, which shows that homicides are dropping in most major U.S. cities while other violent crimes are increasing.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side

Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy