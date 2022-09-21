Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, in critical condition following fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman is in critical condition following a fire in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The fire occurred at 3340 W. 79th St. According to Chicago Fire officials, the heavy fire load was due to hoarding in the structure. Officials say the victim is a 61-year-old woman. She was transported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside apartment in Chatham, police say
Two people were shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed by gunfire on Chicago's South Side early Friday afternoon. Police say a man, 28, was shot in the leg, chest and buttocks in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue around 11:50 a.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago medical center in...
fox32chicago.com
50 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build two homes in Chicago on Friday
CHICAGO - Give more than 50 volunteers one full day on Chicago's South Side and watch what they can build. Baird & Warner real estate partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build houses in West Pullman and the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods. Work on Friday included everything from framing and...
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, a few minutes apart on West Side
CHICAGO — A man and a woman were stabbed, one fatally, a few minutes apart in the Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police said a 40-year-old man was inside an apartment building on the 5200 block of West Crystal Street around 3:23 a.m., when a known man began stabbing him. The man was transported to Mount Sinai […]
Best of Beverly and Morgan Park 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Beverly and Morgan Park 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting in Douglas injures 4 near street
CHICAGO -- Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain
CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
$15M settlement for mom of 6 killed in Chicago police squad car crash clears City Council
The 37-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries and left behind six children, the youngest of whom was only 6 at the time.
Homicides down in Chicago, mirroring national trend
Homicides in Chicago may be declining this year, but rape and robberies are on the rise, according to a midyear survey of large U.S. law enforcement agencies. The big picture: Chicago is part of a national trend captured in the survey by the Major Cities Chiefs Associations, which shows that homicides are dropping in most major U.S. cities while other violent crimes are increasing.
After Mass Shooting In Washington Park, Anti-Violence Group Loses Permit To Play Ball There
WASHINGTON PARK — An anti-violence group that spent the summer hosting softball games to promote peace in Washington Park is now getting the boot — all because of a shooting organizers say had nothing to do with the game. According to witnesses and police, a fight broke out...
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
How much do I need to make to survive in Chicago?
I currently make 49k in the southern US. In my line of work, they pay pretty much the same, maybe a few thousand more in Chicago. So around 52-53. If I were to live with one roommate is this doable? I am only accustomed to the cost of living down here.
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0