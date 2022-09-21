Read full article on original website
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Chicago
Despite its name, Oktoberfest is mostly a September tradition — and this weekend we're chugging right into the middle of the season. Why it matters: The German-themed festivals arrive on our first cool weekend since the spring, making it a perfect time to raise a beer and pretzel to summer's end.
Game day bites for Houston vs. Chicago
The winless Texans are headed to Chicago to face off against the 1-1 Bears this weekend. If you truly want your Week 3 game day party to feel authentic, you must have a few Chicago treats on the menu.We enlisted Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann for some food suggestions:🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several cheeses, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!🥩 Crock pot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff and make sure you top it with giardiniera.🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.
Homicides down in Chicago, mirroring national trend
Homicides in Chicago may be declining this year, but rape and robberies are on the rise, according to a midyear survey of large U.S. law enforcement agencies. The big picture: Chicago is part of a national trend captured in the survey by the Major Cities Chiefs Associations, which shows that homicides are dropping in most major U.S. cities while other violent crimes are increasing.
Differences between 911 and new 988 line in Chicago
👋 Hey, it's Monica. A few weeks ago a friend called with an urgent question. What happened: She saw someone having a mental health crisis on a street in Logan Square and wanted to call for help without involving police. I advised her to call the new 988 mental...
