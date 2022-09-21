ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Costco, DocuSign, Scholastic

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Costco — The wholesale membership club retailer was down about 2.8% after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings post-market, and saying it's seeing higher labor and freight costs. DocuSign — Shares were up 1.7% after the technology company named former...
msn.com

GIS Stock Pops as General Mills Raises Full-Year Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the food company increased its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023. That updated guidance has General Mills now expecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth for the fiscal year to range from 2% to 5%. Previously, the company was expecting growth to be flat or up 3%.
Motley Fool

15 Tech Stocks on the Road to Recovery

There's a lot of uncertainty in the stock market these days, but one thing's for sure: Stocks, including beaten-down tech stocks, will eventually recover. Inflation will cool off, and the Federal Reserve will stop pumping interest rates higher. While it's possible the economy will nose-dive into a recession, the unemployment rate remains near record lows, indicating the economy can withstand higher interest rates for now.
Benzinga

General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS

