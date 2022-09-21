ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, the PA news agency understands.This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League as is the case currently, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.The United States, considered the key growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country’s champions – in this case, the winners...
UEFA
Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message

Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights...
UEFA
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets for tournament in Qatar

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in...
FIFA
Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks

Rewind to March and Roberto Mancini was sounding bullish. “The objective is not to go to the World Cup, but to win it,” declared the Euro 2020 winner. Then along came North Macedonia. A play-off semi-final when Italy had 32 shots, failed to score and conceded in injury time meant that if Mancini is to head to the World Cup, it will only be as an observer.For the first time in their storied history, Italy will sit out consecutive World Cups. For the last, too, perhaps. If their recent underachievement reflects a freakish game against North Macedonia, Jorginho’s crucial missed...
UEFA
Szalai's stunning strike gives Hungary victory over Germany

Leipzig, Germany, Sept 23, 2022 (AFP) - A superb first-half stiletto kick from striker Adam Szalai gave Hungary a 1-0 away win over Germany at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena on Friday. The win cemented Hungary's position on top of the group standings, with the unbeaten side only needing a draw...
Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble

Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
Limit to how players can protest in Qatar, say England's Kane and Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane believe there is a limit to how much players can protest human rights issues at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Human rights groups this week urged more sponsors of the World Cup to support calls for compensation for workers and their families over alleged abuses during construction projects for the tournament.
Women's Basketball World Cup: Mali beaten in opener by Japan

Dates: 22 September - 1 October Venue: Sydney, Australia. Mali lost their opening group game at the Women's Basketball World Cup, suffering an 89-56 defeat by Japan in Sydney, Australia. The West Africans trailed 21-18 after the first quarter, but then found themselves 47-29 down at the break. Japan scored...
