ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville PD searching for missing woman

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdBuA_0i49VUOj00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman after she was reported missing on Sept. 19.

According to a Facebook post from the department, police are actively searching to check the welfare of Allison Maria Castro as her family has lost contact with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjCWf_0i49VUOj00

If you have seen Castro or know of her whereabouts, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520. If it is after 5 p.m., call 479-587-3555.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New Fayetteville Public Safety Campus nears completion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s new Public Safety Campus is near completion and Fayetteville police hope to move in by the first of the year. Lt. Doug Pope with the Fayetteville Police Department said upgrading to the new Public Safety Campus is long overdue. When he first joined the Fayetteville Police Department back in 1995, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

City of Fayetteville to host 24th Annual Tree Giveaway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is set to host its 24th Annual Celebration of Trees giveaway next month. The event will be held at the Spring Street Parking Garage at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. City staff and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fayetteville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
whiterivernow.com

UPDATE: Paris Sonic shooting appears to be a murder-suicide

The Arkansas State Police says two separate shooting incidents in Paris, Ark. (Logan County) yesterday (Sept. 19) appear to be connected as a murder-suicide. According to a release this morning from the state police, local law enforcement authorities asked the agency to investigate the incidents. The release said Paris police...
PARIS, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
FORT SMITH, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy