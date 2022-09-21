Fayetteville PD searching for missing woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman after she was reported missing on Sept. 19.

According to a Facebook post from the department, police are actively searching to check the welfare of Allison Maria Castro as her family has lost contact with her.

If you have seen Castro or know of her whereabouts, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520. If it is after 5 p.m., call 479-587-3555.

