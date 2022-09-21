ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County, FL
Florida Accidents
Okeechobee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Yeehaw Junction, FL
Lakeland, FL
Osceola County, FL
click orlando

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened just after noon in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road just southeast of Lockhart, investigators said. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
#Traffic Accident#S R 60#Mitsubishi#Dodge
fox35orlando.com

Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
POLK COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Body found floating on canal

PALM CITY, FL– — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in found floating in a canal. The discovery was made on Thursday off of Sunshine Farms Way. According to the Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, authorities are working to retrieve the body...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County sets up sandbag locations ahead of potential storms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 spoke with Orange County leaders and experts on how to prep for a hurricane and about where the county currently stands with potential storms. “I want our residents to understand that we are well prepared to be able to deal with anything that could come our way,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Man who attacked woman inside her Orlando home arrested, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando police believe they have arrested the man who followed a woman in downtown Orlando and tried to force himself on her in her apartment. Allen McCrone, 36, was arrested on Friday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane |...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Sheriff Seeks Helping Identifying Armed Robbers

Martin County - Friday September 23, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the two male suspects seen in this image. At 3:15 am Friday morning, September 23, these two men walked into the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the 'NEVER' hoodie was armed with a handgun.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

