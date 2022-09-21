Read full article on original website
click orlando
1 killed in crash that shut down Orange Blossom Trail near Zellwood for hours, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan Friday morning forced lane closures on Orange Blossom Trail just outside of Zellwood Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. at Orange Blossom Trail’s intersection with Willow Street, troopers...
WPBF News 25
32-year-old man ejected, killed in multi-vehicle Okeechobee crash on SR-78
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was killed after being ejected in a crash on SR-78 Thursday morning. Deputies said it happened at 6:55 a.m. on SR-78 West and SW 99 Avenue. SR-78 was closed for several hours. Follow: Interactive traffic map. A vehicle with a tractor-trailer was driving...
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
1 dead, 16 hurt in Osceola County crash
One person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a crash in Osceola County Wednesday morning.
click orlando
Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened just after noon in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road just southeast of Lockhart, investigators said. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central...
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
aroundosceola.com
FHP updates victim info on Monday 192 hit-and-run fatality; Kissimmee man died in Orange County crash
Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide investigators have provided an update regarding the fatal hit and run crash that occurred Monday on U.S. Highway 192 (E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) in Osceola County at Simmons Road near Florida's Turnpike. The identity of the bicyclist whom was pronounced deceased has been confirmed...
fox35orlando.com
Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
850wftl.com
Body found floating on canal
PALM CITY, FL– — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in found floating in a canal. The discovery was made on Thursday off of Sunshine Farms Way. According to the Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, authorities are working to retrieve the body...
positivelyosceola.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Monday morning near St. Cloud, ID’d as 36-year-old Kissimmee m
The person who was killed while riding his bike on US 192 near St. Cloud early Monday morning has been identified as a 36-year-old man from Kissimmee by authorities, according to FHP. The name of the man has not been released by FHP at this time. The driver who hit...
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
click orlando
Orange County sets up sandbag locations ahead of potential storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 spoke with Orange County leaders and experts on how to prep for a hurricane and about where the county currently stands with potential storms. “I want our residents to understand that we are well prepared to be able to deal with anything that could come our way,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
click orlando
Man who attacked woman inside her Orlando home arrested, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando police believe they have arrested the man who followed a woman in downtown Orlando and tried to force himself on her in her apartment. Allen McCrone, 36, was arrested on Friday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane |...
Cement truck barrels through SunPass toll plaza, worker seriously injured
A worker was seriously injured Monday after an empty cement tanker crashed into a SunPass toll plaza and another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Person hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to a violent crash involving a school bus Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. near the intersection of Winter Lake and Bradbury roads, near Winter Haven. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
WESH
Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Seeks Helping Identifying Armed Robbers
Martin County - Friday September 23, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the two male suspects seen in this image. At 3:15 am Friday morning, September 23, these two men walked into the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the 'NEVER' hoodie was armed with a handgun.
