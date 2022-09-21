ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur housing market heats up while others in Huntsville area cool down

Rising interest rates have helped cool down home sales by about 10% compared to a year ago in the Huntsville area with one notable exception: Decatur. Home sales in the Decatur area -which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties – rose by about 6% in August over the same time in 2021, according to statistics released by the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter

Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’

Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open

Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
Highway 20 E near I-65 reopened after garbage truck fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near I-65 were shut down for over two hours on Friday morning. According to a tweet from the Decatur Police Department, the lanes were blocked for over two hours while a garbage truck fire was being extinguished. No injuries occurred during the incident.
North Alabama non-profits partake in 4th annual Recovery Resource Fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the Recovery Resource Fair want to lend you a hand if you or a loved one is addicted to drugs or alcohol. Huntsville nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is bringing together more than 20 different organizations to bring resources to the people who need them.
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires

There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
