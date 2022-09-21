Read full article on original website
City of Huntsville approves contract for new Transit transfer station
The new, 3,800-square-foot station will be built next door to the current station on Church Street.
Decatur housing market heats up while others in Huntsville area cool down
Rising interest rates have helped cool down home sales by about 10% compared to a year ago in the Huntsville area with one notable exception: Decatur. Home sales in the Decatur area -which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties – rose by about 6% in August over the same time in 2021, according to statistics released by the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter
Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co....
Guntersville ‘Taco Bell’ shooting: 1 year later
September 23 marks one year since 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old were killed in a shooting in Guntersville.
Huntsville Utilities to shut down a portion California Street
Huntsville Utilities' Natural Gas Operations will close a portion of California Street Thursday morning for service line maintenance.
Garbage truck fire causes traffic on Highway 20 in Decatur
All eastbound lanes on Highway 20 in Decatur are completely shut down due to a garbage truck fire, according to authorities.
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
WAFF
Huntsville City Council calls for police discretion on misdemeanors, passes pay raise for city employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city leaders agree, not every minor crime warrants an arrest. Instead, city council members said Thursday night, police officers should have the ability to choose whether some misdemeanors call for an offender to be hauled off to jail. City leaders say making this change would...
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Governor Ivey to cut the ribbon for new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Friday, Sept. 22, for the school's grand opening.
‘Front Door’ to downtown Huntsville: Constellation Apartments first phase of development
Tim Grogan calls the new Constellation Apartments “the front door” to downtown Huntsville. The managing principal of Heartland Real Estate Partners said his company wanted to “make a statement” when it decided to build the mixed-use community just off Memorial Parkway on Heart of Huntsville south of Clinton near the Von Braun Center.
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open
Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
WAFF
Highway 20 E near I-65 reopened after garbage truck fire
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near I-65 were shut down for over two hours on Friday morning. According to a tweet from the Decatur Police Department, the lanes were blocked for over two hours while a garbage truck fire was being extinguished. No injuries occurred during the incident.
WAFF
North Alabama non-profits partake in 4th annual Recovery Resource Fair
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the Recovery Resource Fair want to lend you a hand if you or a loved one is addicted to drugs or alcohol. Huntsville nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is bringing together more than 20 different organizations to bring resources to the people who need them.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
WAFF
Madison Co. Health Department release flu shot vaccination locations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Health Department released location and hours for places providing the flu vaccine. The following locations will be providing the vaccine:. Sept. 28 - Huntsville Library 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 4 - Harrison Wellness Center 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 19...
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 federally indicted for fentanyl deaths
A Huntsville man and two others from Florence are among five recently indicted by a federal grand jury on fentanyl charges that resulted in death.
Home owned by a nonprofit organization destroyed in fire
A girls home owned by Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.
WAFF
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
