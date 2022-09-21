Read full article on original website
What to watch at The Texas Tribune Festival
Throngs of Texas Capitol junkies are headed downtown this weekend to catch big-names discussing politics and policy at the annual Texas Tribune Festival. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will sit down with Bloomberg News finance reporter Danielle Moran today at 8:45am. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Hays County Republican, will record...
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad
In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
Texas nurses become state's largest private-sector hospital to vote to unionize
More than two-thirds of nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted to unionize this week, becoming the largest private-sector hospital in Texas to do so.Why it matters: Against a backdrop of global economic unrest, the clash between workers and bosses is now coming to an ER near you.Catch up quick: Nurses at the Catholic hospital announced their intent to unionize in June, pointing to burnout and understaffing exacerbated by the pandemic. What they're saying: "This victory is just the beginning," Geovana Hill, a registered nurse in the renal unit, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to bargaining for...
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
SCOTUS abortion ruling drives voter registration for Arizona women
The overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked a wave of women in the U.S. registering to vote, and there are indicators that the trend has extended to Arizona. Why it matters: Democrats are hoping that the reversal of Roe will drive women to the polls to vote for candidates who support abortion rights and boost their chances in a year that otherwise should favor Republicans.
Border chief: GOP governors are "lying" to migrants, worsening crisis
The Biden administration's top border official blamed Republican governors for luring more migrants to the U.S. with promises of free relocation to Washington, New York and elsewhere, NBC News reported Friday. Driving the news: Chris Magnus, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today after a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Group questions Arkansas attorney general's ethics with complaint
The 65 Project, a nonpartisan group, filed an ethics complaint against 15 state attorneys general, including Arkansas' Leslie Rutledge, on Wednesday. The group claims the AGs used their offices to advance unfounded claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Why it matters: With the midterms just weeks away, the narrative that the last general election was rigged persists, and studies show that misinformation about the election system is eroding the public's confidence in democracy.Context: Rutledge was part of a coalition of 10 AGs that filed an amicus brief in November 2020 urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision...
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list
A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burger chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.
State Lawmakers to Discuss Texas Teachers Leaving Profession in Droves
There is a hearing scheduled at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Tuesday to “evaluate the impact of the pandemic on the state’s teacher workforce.”. Nearly 43,000 Texas teachers have left the profession within the last year, according to the Texas-American Federation of Teachers (Texas-AFT). That amounts to approximately 13% of the 320,000 teachers that Texas public schools employ, according to figures provided by the Texas Education Agency.
In Final Stretch of Texas Governor's Race, Poll Numbers Have Not Changed Significantly
Texas's GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, of El Paso, have been campaigning for your vote in the Texas governor's race for months, but the numbers in this race remain consistent. SMU Political Science Professor Mathew Wilson refers to this race as remarkably stable. “Just...
These Texas Cities Were Named Best in the US, Do You Agree?
Some Texas cities have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. List compiled by BestCities.org. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
An in-person look at the 20 Utah state flag semifinalists
The 20 semifinal flag designs were presented in front of the Utah Capitol Thursday for an in-person look. What they're saying: "Until now, Utahns have never had a chance to weigh in or offer their ideas for what their state flag should look like," Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said. Gareth...
Arizona judge allows pre-statehood abortion ban to take effect
A Pima County judge ruled on Friday that Arizona's pre-statehood ban on most abortions will go into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that years of subsequent abortion restrictions that are less lenient than the territorial-era ban...
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
