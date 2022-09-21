Read full article on original website
Glass at Syracuse Police Headquarters shattered by man "harassing the front desk"
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The front of the Public Safety Building in downtown Syracuse is boarded up after police say a man shattered the glass Friday morning. In a tweet, Syracuse police say Justin Matthews, 34, began "harassing the front desk." The message from police goes on to say when he couldn't gain access to the lobby, the man punched and kicked the glass until it shattered.
Syracuse Police, school district investigating after child returned home with bruises
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A mother is seeking answers after she says her daughter returned home from school with bruises on Tuesday, September 20. Deborah Cruz says her 4-year-old daughter has autism and is non-verbal. She has not been her usual self and has not been to school since the incident.
New recycling bins available for Syracuse residents
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New recycling bins are available for Syracuse residents at eight locations across the city, the Syracuse Department of Public Works announced Friday. Proof of residence is required at pickup. Residents can pick up two recycling bins at the following locations:. Northeast Community Center on 716 Hawley...
NYS AG determines Syracuse police will not be charged in fatal shooting of Tipp Hill woman
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) will not press charges against Syracuse Police officers after the death of a 33-year-old Onondaga County woman in October 2021. Allison Lakie was shot and killed by officers after what was initially reported...
Syracuse leaders weigh in after arrest of Common Councilor for domestic violence complaint
SYRACUSE N.Y. — CNY Central is learning more about the accusations that led to the arrest of Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers. Gethers was arrested Wednesday by Syracuse Police for a domestic violence complaint filed by a woman who says she was Gethers’ former girlfriend. He is charged...
After the coldest day since April, parts of CNY have the threat for season's first frost
As we have been telling you this entire week, Friday easily became the coldest high temperature day in nearly 5 months! The high temperature today was only 55 degrees. The last time Syracuse did not reach 60 degrees was on April 30th when the high was 58 degrees. On April 29th, it was even more similar to Friday with a high of 53 degrees.
Olympian, professional skateboarder to host meet and greet at Madison County skatepark
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — Olympian and professional skater Manny Santiago will be in Madison County for a meet and greet on Saturday, September 24. Santiago began skating at 14 years old and was the first Puerto Rican skateboarder to be in the Street League Skateboarding premier competitive series. The...
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 23
SYRACUSE — Fun night in the world of Section III high school football. Our Connors & Ferris Friday Night Lights show includes highlights from Westhill/Cortland, Solvay/Cazenovia and Fowler/Fulton.
PHOTOS: Show your Orange Pride ahead of Friday's game against Virginia
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse is set to battle Virginia on Friday at the JMA Dome in their fourth game of the season. Take a look at some of the Orange spirit in our "Syracuse Orange Pride" gallery below. Click "Submit Your Content" to share your own photos, or CLICK HERE.
Clay woman meets troopers who helped save her life after "widow maker" heart attack
ONEIDA, N.Y. — A Clay woman got the chance to meet the troopers who helped save her life after she has a "widow maker" heart attack on I-81 south in February. Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains on February 2. Her husband was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to state police. The pair were driving on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina.
NY-22 nominees Conole, Williams to debate on NBC3 ahead of November election
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two nominees seeking to represent Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District are now agreeing to a debate with our CNY Central news team. In August, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams both won their party’s primaries. On November 2, on NBC3, the...
Cortland County SPCA offering $1K reward after cat found in trap, shot in face
CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cortland County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Law Enforcement Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information after a cat named Winston was found in a have-a-heart trap, shot in the face and head. SPCA officials responded to Country Meadows...
Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival returns to NYS Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The food trucks are back this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival. This year’s event features more than 50 food trucks, 100 artisan vendors, live local music, low-cost food samples from each truck, a kid's zone, craft beer, wine slushies, and more.
16th Annual Downtown Living Tour Set to Kick Off in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — If you are looking to move to downtown Syracuse or just interested in the latest design trends, the annual Downtown Living Tour coming up this Saturday, September 24th is the place to be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The self-guided walking tour seeks to promote...
Syracuse football holds off Virginia: The big moments as the game unfolded
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — FINAL - SYRACUSE 22, VIRGINIA 20. Andre Szmyt kicked his 5th field goal of the night with a little more than a minute to play in the 4th quarter to give the Orange a big ACC win in an ugly game. Syracuse improves to 4-0 for the first time since 2018. Garrett Shrader finishes the night 22 of 33 for 277 yards. Syracuse will take on Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome next Saturday. Kickoff set for 5 p.m,
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
Onondaga County woman charged with DWI after crash left 10-year-old hospitalized
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Onondaga County woman has been charged in connection with a crash in the Town of Clay on September 17 that left a 10-year-old child hospitalized in serious condition, The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Around 10 p.m. on September 17, deputies...
'We don't want to lose it,' SU students say keeping parties safe is a top priority
Syracuse police have been prepping all week long for crowds at the JMA Wireless Dome—and the parties on the SU hill that will follow—especially after a win. On the eve of another home football game, SU students who live at Castle Court, a popular post-game party site, explain why ensuring the parties are safe for all is a top priority.
Syracuse football vs. Virginia: What to watch for in Week 4
Syracuse, N.Y. — Good morning Orange fans. Today is a day that can be defined by four words, all of which start with the letter 'F'. Fall, foliage, Friday and football. For those of you who will be sitting in the bleachers, wrapped in blankets watching your high school aged children play the game they love, I offer an apology. Sorry, that high school has some major competition. Enter the Dome, and Syracuse vs. Virginia.
NYS Police searching for suspect who stole purse from car, spent $3K at Walmart
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are attempting to identify a suspect caught on surveillance video after troopers say he stole a purse with several credit cards and a checkbook inside, and spent $3,500 at a Walmart in Onondaga County. Troopers say the suspect broke the driver-side...
