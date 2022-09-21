ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

cnycentral.com

Glass at Syracuse Police Headquarters shattered by man "harassing the front desk"

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The front of the Public Safety Building in downtown Syracuse is boarded up after police say a man shattered the glass Friday morning. In a tweet, Syracuse police say Justin Matthews, 34, began "harassing the front desk." The message from police goes on to say when he couldn't gain access to the lobby, the man punched and kicked the glass until it shattered.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

New recycling bins available for Syracuse residents

SYRACUSE N.Y. — New recycling bins are available for Syracuse residents at eight locations across the city, the Syracuse Department of Public Works announced Friday. Proof of residence is required at pickup. Residents can pick up two recycling bins at the following locations:. Northeast Community Center on 716 Hawley...
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 23

SYRACUSE — Fun night in the world of Section III high school football. Our Connors & Ferris Friday Night Lights show includes highlights from Westhill/Cortland, Solvay/Cazenovia and Fowler/Fulton.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Ithaca College#Emergency Alert System#Warning System#Linus College
cnycentral.com

Clay woman meets troopers who helped save her life after "widow maker" heart attack

ONEIDA, N.Y. — A Clay woman got the chance to meet the troopers who helped save her life after she has a "widow maker" heart attack on I-81 south in February. Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains on February 2. Her husband was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to state police. The pair were driving on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina.
CLAY, NY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival returns to NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The food trucks are back this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival. This year’s event features more than 50 food trucks, 100 artisan vendors, live local music, low-cost food samples from each truck, a kid's zone, craft beer, wine slushies, and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

16th Annual Downtown Living Tour Set to Kick Off in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — If you are looking to move to downtown Syracuse or just interested in the latest design trends, the annual Downtown Living Tour coming up this Saturday, September 24th is the place to be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The self-guided walking tour seeks to promote...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse football holds off Virginia: The big moments as the game unfolded

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — FINAL - SYRACUSE 22, VIRGINIA 20. Andre Szmyt kicked his 5th field goal of the night with a little more than a minute to play in the 4th quarter to give the Orange a big ACC win in an ugly game. Syracuse improves to 4-0 for the first time since 2018. Garrett Shrader finishes the night 22 of 33 for 277 yards. Syracuse will take on Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome next Saturday. Kickoff set for 5 p.m,
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

'We don't want to lose it,' SU students say keeping parties safe is a top priority

Syracuse police have been prepping all week long for crowds at the JMA Wireless Dome—and the parties on the SU hill that will follow—especially after a win. On the eve of another home football game, SU students who live at Castle Court, a popular post-game party site, explain why ensuring the parties are safe for all is a top priority.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse football vs. Virginia: What to watch for in Week 4

Syracuse, N.Y. — Good morning Orange fans. Today is a day that can be defined by four words, all of which start with the letter 'F'. Fall, foliage, Friday and football. For those of you who will be sitting in the bleachers, wrapped in blankets watching your high school aged children play the game they love, I offer an apology. Sorry, that high school has some major competition. Enter the Dome, and Syracuse vs. Virginia.
SYRACUSE, NY

