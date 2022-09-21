ONEIDA, N.Y. — A Clay woman got the chance to meet the troopers who helped save her life after she has a "widow maker" heart attack on I-81 south in February. Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains on February 2. Her husband was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to state police. The pair were driving on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina.

CLAY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO