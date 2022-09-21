Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta launches tornado assistance program
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners, along with the local Emergency Management Agency, is launching a Tornado Assistance Program to help unincorporated residents impacted by the EF4 tornado that hit in March 2021. The county says the program will initially focus on removing standing damaged trees from within 125 feet...
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
“Pop-Up Doc” coming to help Fayette, Coweta food workers
Food service workers in Fayette and Coweta counties will get free medical service next week thanks to a “pop-up doc” exp...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Former Troup County Commissioner Buck Davis passes away at 68
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the passing of Former County Commissioner Buck Davis. Davis of Troup County passed away at 68. He worked for District 2 for 20 years. The Troup County Board of Commissioners is saddened to announce that Buck Davis, former Troup County […]
CBS 46
Community rallies behind couple who lost Heirloom Market Co. & Bakeshop in a fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A historic building almost burned to the ground in Sharpsburg, not far from Peachtree City. From the moment the fire started to the moment the last hot spot was dealt with, the community has rallied behind the owners of Heirloom Market Co. & Bakeshop. In the...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire that gutted century-old business in Coweta County under investigation
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Fire marshals say the fire that gutted a Coweta County landmark on Wednesday evening started in the front of the historic building. Firefighter spent several hours battling the blaze at Heirloom Bakeshop and Market located along Georgia Highway 54 near Sharpsburg. Flames were seen shooting through the roof as crews poured water on the structure using ladder trucks.
The Citizen Online
Fire destroys bakery in iconic structure on Hwy. 54 just west of Peachtree City
An iconic landmark along Ga. Highway 54 just inside Coweta County went up in flames Sept. 21. Heirloom Market Co. and Bakery suffered what has been called a total loss of the structure, with the cause of the fire under investigation. Commenting on the fire call that came in at...
17-year-old, 13-year-old killed in Paulding County fire
Two teenagers were killed Friday afternoon in a Paulding County house fire, officials said....
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan, Coweta set to mediate LOST disagreement
A mediation date has been set for Coweta County and the city of Newnan to possibly come to an agreement for local option sales tax revenue splits. County and city officials will meet Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan, for a mediation conference.
Newnan Times-Herald
Sharpsburg structure fire consumes local landmark
A longtime Sharpsburg landmark is being declared a total loss after a significant fire at the Heirloom Market and Bakery. The building is located at 8861 Highway 54. The call came in after occupants of the building noticed smoke and flames coming from the building. The building was successfully evacuated as crews began the process of containing the fire, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan of Coweta County Fire Rescue.
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
wrbl.com
Several businesses in LaGrange stripped of electrical wiring
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Lieutenant Mark Cavender with the LaGrange Police Department has confirmed that several businesses have been targeted and stripped of their electricity over the past few weeks. Juanito’s Mexican Restaurant on Lafayette Pkwy. is the latest to be vandalized and store owners have confirmed that the...
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
thecitymenus.com
Sweet News for Newnan: Crumbl Doors Open This Week
Not even a year after the first Newnan area Crumbl opened at 100 Glenda Trace in the Coweta Crossroads shopping center, the growing cookie franchise is opening their next Newnan location at the Newnan Crossing II shopping center. The new location adjacent to Party City and Target in Newnan opens Friday, September 23 at 8:00 a.m. and will close at midnight on Saturday morning!
Brothers, 13 & 17, killed in Paulding County house fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials said teen brothers are dead after a fire broke out at a Paulding County home. The fire broke out shortly after 3:15 p.m. Friday at a home along Baskin Road. Channel 2 Action News was the first news crew at the scene on...
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
Henry County Daily Herald
U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County
Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the Postal Service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase. The Postal Service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough...
1,300 Atlanta Medical Center employees have new jobs as hospital gets ready to close
More than two-thirds of the workers at Atlanta Medical Center have accepted jobs at other Wellstar facilities. A company spokesperson says 1,742 employees work at AMC. More than 1,300 workers have accepted other jobs, the health system said. Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Channel 2 Action...
