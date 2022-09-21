BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, joined by university officials and students, announced HBCU Day in Baltimore. "You can walk around the campuses and see the beautiful new buildings, and you can see the impact being made by the students who go on to find a career here and beyond and throughout the world. Our HBCU's have a lasting and undeniable legacy and are an important part of the black experience," Scott said at a Friday news conference. "[I] encourage all residents who are alumni or supporters of HBCU's to represent their school by wearing their school paraphernalia."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO