ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

The fight against Sickle Cell

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Every day more and more progress is made in the fight against a disease that impacts millions. Dr. Robert Brodsky is a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Director of Hematology. Brodsky is joined...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate Baltimore and Artistic Communities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Center Stage is placing the rich culture of the city and artistic communities in the limelight. Introducing an entire series of programs to celebrate. Annalisa Dias and Bryan Butler from the Baltimore Center Stage share more about #OurTownBaltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott honors historically black colleges and universities in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, joined by university officials and students, announced HBCU Day in Baltimore. "You can walk around the campuses and see the beautiful new buildings, and you can see the impact being made by the students who go on to find a career here and beyond and throughout the world. Our HBCU's have a lasting and undeniable legacy and are an important part of the black experience," Scott said at a Friday news conference. "[I] encourage all residents who are alumni or supporters of HBCU's to represent their school by wearing their school paraphernalia."
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Taking precautions now against COVID-19

(WBFF) — President Joe Biden says the pandemic is over but the World Health Organization disagrees. Dr. Greg Schrank is an infectious diseases physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He's also an assistant professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He shares more on how you should proceed with precautions to guard against COVID-19.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bromo Arts Walk

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local artists and explore the Bromo Arts District through a self-guided tour. The Bromo Arts Walk is back just in time for Fall. Executive Director of the Bromo Arts Walk Emily Breiter, and Nicole Ringel from Sense of Press share what to expect.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Creating a peaceful workplace

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As more employees return to the workplace, whether in-person or virtual, difficulties may arise when team members are not on one accord. This rift could make for an uncomfortable work environment. Dr. Mike Smith, Executive Coach, CEO of John Mattone Global, and Air Force Veteran shares...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Disorders#Sickle Cell Awareness#Americans#Board#Hospitalist
foxbaltimore.com

'Hallelujah:' West Baltimore woman's water gets clean bill of health after outside tests

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — That E-coli contaminated water scare that we saw in west Baltimore drained the confidence of many residents. Some of them were unsure about the quality and safety of the water in their home even after the all-clear was given. So, FOX45 News took matters into our own hands conducting our own independent tests on the drinking water in one woman's home and the tests results are back.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council tackles illegal street racing, awaiting mayor's signature

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Videos of illegal stunt driving and illegal off-road vehicles continue to pour into FOX45's newsroom as the city awaits a response from Mayor Brandon Scott. The Baltimore City Council has passed a bill that would allow stiffer penalties for such activity, but it's waiting for the mayor's signature to become law.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
foxbaltimore.com

Program that claims record of violence reduction, fuming over city funding rejection

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Life skills, provide counseling, therapy things they stay in need of," Marlo Hargrove said. It's what Hargrove says his organization offers. "Helping them to rehabilitate themselves." F.A.C.E or Freedom Advocates Celebrating Ex-Offenders to Hargrove said serves as one major tool in Baltimore's crime fight targeting directly...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$80,000 added to reward for tips in killing of ATM worker

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family and friends of Kenneth Gerstley have added $80,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest can indictment of the people responsible for his death. Including the reward from Metro Crime Stoppers, the total reward now stands at $88,000. "He was innocently doing his...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy