Matthew C. Woodruff

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sleeping is the body’s repair and recovery process. Waking up from a good night’s sleep with energy and clarity of mind is an invigorating feeling. And since poor sleep can harm physical and mental health, fighting insomnia and supporting restorative sleep are important.
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
Using medications may help relieve joint pain. Experts often recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the first line of treatment. Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which affects about. adults in the United States. Medications for joint pain are available over...
View the original article about CBD Creams And Back Pain at Use Legal CBD. Back pain is one of the common problems faced by many people. Many are using CBD creams for relieving their back pain and they claim that CBD is effective for back pain. Studies also confirmed the efficacy of CBD for pain relief. In this article, we are discussing some questions frequently asked by new CBD users.
There isn’t a cure for arthritis, but medication and physiotherapy can help improve symptoms. CBD has already been utilised to ease and assist many health conditions, including insomnia, anxiety and depression, nausea and chronic pain. With this in mind, research has shown that CBD uses while suffering from arthritis...
The next time you take a pain reliever for that headache, you may want to consider your posture. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have found whether you’re standing upright or leaning, as well as which side you’re leaning to, could affect how fast the contents of a pill are absorbed into your body.
Insomnia, or the inability to fall asleep, can wreak havoc on your life, making you tired and stressed during the day. It can also impact your job performance, increase the risk of an accident while driving, and potentially lead to health problems. These include anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure (via the Mayo Clinic).
This drug can help treat pain from conditions like fibromyalgia and diabetic neuropathy. Here’s what to know about how it works, side effects, and more. When you’re dealing with a chronic condition—especially one that involves ongoing pain—symptom relief is a top priority. Lyrica (pregabalin) is one drug you may be prescribed to help reduce pain and other symptoms in certain diagnoses. If your doctor has discussed this drug with you or prescribed it to help manage your chronic condition, it’s normal to have questions—like, how long before I feel some relief? Here’s everything you need to know about Lyrica, including why it’s prescribed, how it works, and potential side effects.
CBD is known for its healing qualities, popular for easing everything from anxiety to chronic aches to TMJ. But while it’s non-intoxicating, and seen as safe for consumption, there can be downsides that users should be aware of. Like anything else, CBD has potential side effects that may affect some people more than others.
