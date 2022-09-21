This drug can help treat pain from conditions like fibromyalgia and diabetic neuropathy. Here’s what to know about how it works, side effects, and more. When you’re dealing with a chronic condition—especially one that involves ongoing pain—symptom relief is a top priority. Lyrica (pregabalin) is one drug you may be prescribed to help reduce pain and other symptoms in certain diagnoses. If your doctor has discussed this drug with you or prescribed it to help manage your chronic condition, it’s normal to have questions—like, how long before I feel some relief? Here’s everything you need to know about Lyrica, including why it’s prescribed, how it works, and potential side effects.

