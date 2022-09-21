ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

Grafton moves forward on expanding district

Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Two local mayors to serve on board of IML

Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Madison County receives recognition as it gets ready to celebrate the 1-year-anniversary of its Household Hazardous Waste Collection site

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility receives for its efforts as it approaches its first anniversary of operations in October. Madison County Building and Zoning received an award from the Illinois Recycling Foundation during its conference in Joliet for its pursuit and achievement of opening a Permanent Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
East Alton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
East Alton, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

St. Louis pair accused of stealing vehicles and scooters, dumping them in parking lots

McCracken County, KY — Two Missourians have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after deputies conducted an investigation into a string of McCracken County thefts. According to a Friday release, deputies responded to Reidland Community to investigate a stolen vehicle on Sept. 20. Deputies say when they began investigating, they learned a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two RAD electric bikes were stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The owner of that business reported a motor home had also been broken into and the ignition had been tampered with.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board green-lights spending for ARPA projects

The Madison County Board wrapped-up months of gathering input from municipalities and fire districts Wednesday night, by approving spending for 37 projects that qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funds. They are considered “immediate emergency appropriations,” but board member Chris Guy said a blue-ribbon panel of members and the county’s...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Employment and Training awarded AmerenCares Grant

Madison County has received a $7,500 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department. The AmerenCares grant will help purchase a high-tech interactive whiteboard, a Meeting Owl camera for use with hybrid meetings being conducted post pandemic, and marketing materials that can be shared at community events, job fairs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Homeless encampment threatens safety, growth along Laclede’s Landing, developers say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smashed windows and dumpsters lit on fire, are just some of the ongoing issues taking place along the riverfront at Laclede’s Landing. “I have witnessed [drug] deals go down, I have witnessed nudity, we have seen people defecating on our properties. Tts just a constant struggle,” said Gretchen Minges. “We’re getting exhausted to be honest.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Firefighters stand by at Central City gas leak

Centralia Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a natural gas leak in the 300 block of South Harrison Street in Central City during the noon hour Wednesday after a construction crew accidentally cut the line while working to rebuild a portion of a house that had been damaged in a severe storm earlier this year.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
livingnewdeal.org

138th Infantry Regiment Armory (former) – St. Louis MO

Project type: Armories, Military and Public Safety. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Public Works Administration (PWA) funded the construction of the 138th Infantry Regiment Armory in St. Louis MO. Completed in 1937, the armory building has been converted to office space. Excerpt from Missouri Armories: The Guard’s Home in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

