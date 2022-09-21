Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Grafton moves forward on expanding district
Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
advantagenews.com
Two local mayors to serve on board of IML
Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
edglentoday.com
Madison County receives recognition as it gets ready to celebrate the 1-year-anniversary of its Household Hazardous Waste Collection site
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility receives for its efforts as it approaches its first anniversary of operations in October. Madison County Building and Zoning received an award from the Illinois Recycling Foundation during its conference in Joliet for its pursuit and achievement of opening a Permanent Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Louis pair accused of stealing vehicles and scooters, dumping them in parking lots
McCracken County, KY — Two Missourians have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after deputies conducted an investigation into a string of McCracken County thefts. According to a Friday release, deputies responded to Reidland Community to investigate a stolen vehicle on Sept. 20. Deputies say when they began investigating, they learned a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two RAD electric bikes were stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The owner of that business reported a motor home had also been broken into and the ignition had been tampered with.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board green-lights spending for ARPA projects
The Madison County Board wrapped-up months of gathering input from municipalities and fire districts Wednesday night, by approving spending for 37 projects that qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funds. They are considered “immediate emergency appropriations,” but board member Chris Guy said a blue-ribbon panel of members and the county’s...
KSDK
St. Louis public schools shortens school day in response to bus driver shortages
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will shorten the school day in response to the ongoing bus driver shortage issue. The district has seen a lot of transportation woes this past year, a lot of them spurred by the pandemic. SLPS suspended service to eight schools at...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Employment and Training awarded AmerenCares Grant
Madison County has received a $7,500 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department. The AmerenCares grant will help purchase a high-tech interactive whiteboard, a Meeting Owl camera for use with hybrid meetings being conducted post pandemic, and marketing materials that can be shared at community events, job fairs.
Community group raises $275,000 to repaint 92-year-old Millstadt water tower
The old water tower in Millstadt is due for a coat of paint. It’s been rusty for years, and the city has threatened to take it down. A group has collected the $275,000 needed to repaint the water tower by hosting trivia nights and 5Ks.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
KMOV
Homeless encampment threatens safety, growth along Laclede’s Landing, developers say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smashed windows and dumpsters lit on fire, are just some of the ongoing issues taking place along the riverfront at Laclede’s Landing. “I have witnessed [drug] deals go down, I have witnessed nudity, we have seen people defecating on our properties. Tts just a constant struggle,” said Gretchen Minges. “We’re getting exhausted to be honest.”
southernillinoisnow.com
Firefighters stand by at Central City gas leak
Centralia Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a natural gas leak in the 300 block of South Harrison Street in Central City during the noon hour Wednesday after a construction crew accidentally cut the line while working to rebuild a portion of a house that had been damaged in a severe storm earlier this year.
KMOV
Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday storm damages Freeburg apartment building
A strong storm rolled through St. Clair County just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The storm produced torrential rain and some strong wind gusts that damaged a historic building in Freeburg.
KMOV
Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
KMOV
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
livingnewdeal.org
138th Infantry Regiment Armory (former) – St. Louis MO
Project type: Armories, Military and Public Safety. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Public Works Administration (PWA) funded the construction of the 138th Infantry Regiment Armory in St. Louis MO. Completed in 1937, the armory building has been converted to office space. Excerpt from Missouri Armories: The Guard’s Home in...
Woman dies in Troy, Ill. fire, domestic ties suspected
An investigation is underway after a suspected domestic situation ended with one woman dead and a home destroyed by a fire.
