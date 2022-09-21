ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

AbbVie's immunology and neuroscience portfolios should ensure long-term revenue growth. Procter & Gamble's brand strength has kept revenue climbing even through difficult times. Coca-Cola's free cash flow level shows the company has what it takes to keep rewarding investors with dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $9,000 (or More)

Both companies dominated their niches in a consumer shift. Each launched successful businesses in different segments.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?

The iPhone makes up the biggest portion of Apple's revenue. Its base models are usually the best-selling iPhones in the yearly lineup. However, this year it's the Pro models that are selling like hotcakes.
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike

New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its
STOCKS

